New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV): Zreya Wealth is a Fintech start-Up, planning to engage with individual customers to provide a tech-based financial planning tool; in a unique "Phygital model" providing reach via a digital tool and human touch with "Wealth Catalyst".

The financial service industry has always come with an evergreen industry identity. It has provided a promising opportunity and a sustainable career to many. It is more suitable for those ready to explore opportunities with earning potential and a business mindset than those seeking a comfortable 9 to 5 job. Many who join here and discover this have made a permanent career out of it.

This green pasture however should also be green for those who seek service from it. Most buyers end up with the wrong product which does not solve the purpose. Someone with a human life value of 50 lakhs is having insurance cover of only 5 lakhs. A long-term money back policy is fixed in the mind of the customer as a comprehensive retirement solution. They mostly compromise by convincing themself that something is better than nothing or in the worst case believe that the product they bought will take care of their financial needs. Zreya wealth aims to fill this important gap.

Zreya wealth believes in comprehensive financial planning. When product sales are the main priority, the financial planning process itself is compromised to enable the sale of products. A fee-based financial planning service which is unbiased has always remained costly and out of reach of Bharat consumers.

Goal-oriented financial planning based on need analysis will consider the future cost of financial goals. It will make it measurable, detailed and time-bound. The financial planning process is not influenced by any pressure to sell investment or insurance products. Will it be possible to deliver a detailed service with a focus on goals and not product sales?

Venkatesh TK, Founder and CEO of the Zreya Wealth says, "We are a Fintech Start-Up aimed at Building a Financially Literate Bharat".

Zreya wealth aims to create a Financially Literate Bharat where customers can make informed decisions and not just depend on expert advice. With the increased use of technology, many seek information on the internet. Here again, getting influence free information is very difficult. Zreya aims to provide a complete tech-based tool to do comprehensive financial planning. This will reach more people with just an app download and offer unbiased need analysis. The company believes that technology alone cannot bridge this gap and aims to include like-minded people as Wealth Catalyst in their ourney. Its Wealth Catalyst will spread the app tool and enable it to reach every corner of the country. This will be a game-changer as there are many who need such a service before purchasing any financial product and not just bombarded with only financial product sales.

Leveraging technology with the human touch is what the company practice. Zreya is dedicatedly working towards making its services accessible to everyone and believes that there is a need to democratize wealth management services for the underserved middle-income group predominantly from Tier II & III cities across India.

