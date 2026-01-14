PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Dallas (Texas) [US], January 14: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of business management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the acquisition of TeleMedik, a Puerto Rico based pioneer in the development and implementation of technological solutions. The acquisition significantly strengthens Firstsource's end-to-end clinical and utilization management capabilities, expands its footprint across payer-provider networks, and further enriches the company's fully integrated and differentiated Business Process as a Service (BPaaS++) offering for health plan clients.

As health plans face higher utilization rates and rising financial burdens, the need for cost containment solutions is greater than ever. This, combined with the shift to value-based models requiring more personalized and outcome-focused care, has created a pivotal turning point where health plans are seeking digital solutions to advance capabilities across care coordination, member engagement, and data integration while retaining operational efficiencies.

By integrating digital and generative AI capabilities with clinical operations and utilization management into a unified service model, Firstsource has become a key partner for health plans looking to modernize the full medical management lifecycle--from intake and authorization through care coordination, clinical intervention, and ongoing member engagement without significant in-house investment. The acquisition combines Firstsource's market-leading AI and automation capabilities with TeleMedik's operational footprint in Puerto Rico and around the U.S. to help more payers improve quality, reduce administrative costs, and enhance member and provider experiences.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, "Firstsource remains committed to driving innovation and disruption in the healthcare space with intelligent automation and emerging technologies. Our company has built a significant presence in the U.S. healthcare space as well as an unmatched digital offering, and this strategic acquisition further elevates our capabilities and amplifies our reach across the industry. We welcome TeleMedik to the Firstsource team and look forward to collaborating on achieving greater improvements and efficiencies for payers, providers, and members alike."

Dr. Joaquin Fernandez-Quintero, President & CEO , TeleMedik Group, said, "As an organization with a digital-first mentality, we have worked hard to bring the latest innovations to our members and providers in Puerto Rico and around the U.S. We look forward to joining the Firstsource family and leveraging the company's global reach, deep technology investments, and expanded delivery capabilities so that together we can best serve our health plan clients and the greater healthcare industry."

This acquisition will further strengthen Firstsource's offerings for health plans by:

- Deepening its access to the U.S. payer-provider ecosystem by adding strong relationships and operational presence, especially in Puerto Rico, providing a differentiated delivery and clinical services platform ideally suited to support the rapid growth of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible populations, including Spanish-speaking and underserved communities.- Reducing operational risk and ensuring continuity while enabling Firstsource to deliver more enhanced capabilities in Utilization Management (UM), Care Management (CM), Disease Management (DM), and Population Health .- Driving significant improvements in core administration and UM efficiency with combined technology stacks to enhance speed-to-proficiency for new operations, improve quality, and reduce costs for clients.The acquisition of TeleMedik significantly enhances Firstsource's clinical and utilization management capabilities across the full medical management lifecycle. Together, the combined organization will support health plans with integrated clinical review, prior authorization, care and disease management, population health, and telemedicine-enabled interventions--delivered through a unified operating model that improves speed to decision, clinical consistency, and member outcomes while reducing administrative burden.

About FirstsourceFirstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, they 'make it happen' for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Firstsource's inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ - their differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing - to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for clients. (www.firstsource.com)

