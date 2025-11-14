Firstsource recognized as a 'Leader' for the second consecutive year in Avasant's Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2025 RadarView™

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of business process management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' for the second consecutive year in Avasant'sMortgage Business Process Transformation 2025 RadarView™ recognizing the strength of its US-based mortgage arm, Sourcepoint, Inc., in driving technology-led transformation across the sector.

Avasant's Leaders are organizations that demonstrate consistent excellence across practice maturity, domain ecosystem, and innovation investments, setting industry benchmarks for creativity, thought leadership, and best-in-class execution.

Sourcepoint, was recognized for:

* End-to-end mortgage transformation expertise across origination, servicing, and default management.

* Platform-led, BPaaS-enabled delivery model combining intelligent automation, analytics, and domain-rich talent to drive operational excellence.

* Innovation in digital mortgage operations, leveraging AI, data, and automation to improve turnaround times, strengthen compliance, and enhance borrower experience.

* Client-centric flexibility in engagement models and deep collaboration with lenders and fintechs to accelerate modernization.

* G lobal delivery network, anchored by Centers of Excellence that enable scalable, high-quality operations.

These strengths reflect Firstsource's commitment to advancing responsible, technology-driven transformation through its UnBPO™ approach -- combining digital innovation and deep domain expertise to create measurable business impact.

Vivek Sharma, Head - BFS, CMT, and Emerging Geos, Firstsource, shared, "We're delighted to be named a Leader once again in Avasant's 2025 RadarView™. This recognition reflects how Sourcepoint brings together deep mortgage expertise, smart use of AI, and a flexible, client-first mindset to deliver real impact. As the mortgage industry evolves, our BPaaS-led delivery and Services-as-Software model -- powered by proprietary platforms, NLP, and intelligent automation -- help lenders and fintechs transform faster, stay compliant, and deliver great borrower experiences. Backed by GenAI and data-driven insights, this recognition reflects our teams' focus on simplifying complexity and shaping the future of mortgage operations."

Aditya Jain, Research Leader, Avasant, shared, "The mortgage industry is navigating rapid transformation amid rising delinquencies, evolving borrower expectations, and regulatory pressures. Firstsource, through Sourcepoint, stands out for its AI-first strategy and proprietary platforms such as Intelligent Loan Management (ILM), Loan Evaluation System (LES), UW Copilots, and relAI™, which deliver intelligence and automation across the mortgage value chain. Supported by its UnBPO™ model and strong partner ecosystem, Firstsource continues to drive innovation, compliance, and operational excellence, earning its position as a Leader in Avasant's 2025 RadarView™."

Firstsource, via Sourcepoint, delivers end-to-end mortgage lifecycle transformation support through its UnBPO™ model, combining licensed global fulfillment, mortgage domain expertise, and AI-driven workflow intelligence to improve cost, speed, and quality at scale. Licensed in all 50 states, Sourcepoint processes over 2 million mortgage loans annually and supports 10 million customer interactions, underscoring its scale and regulatory strength. As mortgage volumes, regulations, and borrower expectations continue to evolve, Firstsource is creating long-term value by bringing together Sourcepoint's mortgage expertise, BPaaS platforms, and Centers of Excellence -- helping lenders and fintechs modernize operations, strengthen compliance, and enhance borrower outcomes at scale.

To download a copy of the report, please visit: https://www.firstsource.com/about/analyst-recognitions/firstsource-maintains-leader-position-avasants-2025-mortgage-business-process-transformation

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing business process solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, they 'make it happen' for their clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Firstsource's inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ - their differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing - to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for clients. (www.firstsource.com)

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint, a Firstsource company, is a globally recognized leader in residential mortgage services. We offer a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and expert-led solutions designed to help clients streamline operations, manage risk, and enhance the customer journey - from origination to servicing. We collaborate with Industry leaders to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. Our professional services are purpose-built to drive transformation and growth by elevating business performance with proven capabilities that deliver unmatched results. At Sourcepoint, we don't just envision the future - we make it happen. (www.sourcepointmortgage.com)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822482/Firstsource_Avasant_RadarView.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515360/5486596/Firstsource_Logo.jpg

