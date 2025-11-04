PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (FISCHER | 524743 | INE771F01041), Time Medical International Ventures (I) P LTD, the wholly owned subsidiary of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited, today announced a strategic collaboration with globally acclaimed neurosurgeon, educator, and innovator Dr Iype Cherian. The collaboration's sole purpose is the development of DRIS-iMRI Medharanya, a revolutionary new variant of advanced MRI technology.

Time Medical International Ventures (I) P LTD, a global leader in advanced medical imaging solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd (FMVL), has announced a significant collaboration with renowned medical expert, Dr Cherian.

Headquartered in Chennai, Time Medical India, specialising in the design and manufacture of cost-effective, high-performance MRI systems, aims to democratize access to advanced diagnostic imaging globally. Through this partnership, they will jointly develop DRIS-iMRI Medharanya, a revolutionary, next-generation, AI-enabled portable and specialised MRI system.

This groundbreaking technology integrates Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Exoscope technologies. Designed to be an Interop MRI, the system will revolutionise complex neurosurgical procedures by providing surgeons with real-time visualisation, enabling unprecedented precision and safety.

Clinically, DRIS-iMRI Medharanya will also integrate the Extradural Parasigmoid approach to the Jugular Foramen (Ex Pa JuF), a cutting-edge surgical pathway for managing complex glomus tumours with enhanced safety and anatomical clarity. This innovation is a pivotal step toward democratising advanced diagnostics, bringing high-performance, cost-effective imaging to every corner of the globe.

About Dr. Iype Cherian

Dr. Iype Cherian is a pioneering neurosurgeon, educator, and innovator whose distinguished career embodies surgical mastery, inventive spirit, and global impact. After completing his M.Ch (Neurosurgery) at CMC Vellore and a Fellowship in Skull Base and Vascular Neurosurgery at Nagoya, he has devoted his life to advancing neurosurgical science and education. His groundbreaking contributions include the description of Craniotomy (2007) and the concept of Brain Cooling, both of which have influenced contemporary neurosurgical practice and postoperative recovery strategies.

Renowned for "Unlocking the Skull Base," he has developed advanced microsurgical routes such as the Transcavernous and Modified Kawase approaches, creating safer access

to complex intracranial regions. His inventive portfolio -- including the Sanma Yoko Exoscope, STMC Bypass Set, Medharanya Theatre Concept, Sookshmaranga Endovascular Robot, and now DRIS- iMRI Medharanya -- reflects his mission to democratize precision surgery.

Currently serving as Director of Neuro Sciences at the Nepal Institute of Medical Sciences & Research and as faculty at the Institute of NeuroSciences, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, he continues to mentor surgeons worldwide through Neurosurgery Coach, his global training initiative promoting advanced micro-neurosurgical skill development.

Under this collaboration, Dr Iype Cherian will assume the role of Director - Neurosciences at Time Medical India, where he will guide the clinical innovation, neuroimaging design, and translational strategy of the DRIS-iMRI Medharanya program. This partnership reflects Time Medical's commitment to advancing imaging technology that bridges intelligence, accessibility, and human-centred design.

Dr. Iype Cherian, Neurosurgeon at Parul University, explained: "Glioma surgery is generally a blind surgery. Interoperative MRI gives vision to the surgeon -- allowing them to see what has been taken and what is left. Small interparenchymal lesions would be much easier to remove definitively if live imaging were available interoperatively."

Ms. Svetlana, Director, Time Medical International Ventures (I) P Ltd: "With Dr Cherian's expertise and vision, Time Medical is entering an exciting new phase of innovation. The Interop MRI represents our commitment to developing cutting-edge, accessible solutions that bring world-class imaging into the surgical environment."

