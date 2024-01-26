New Delhi [India], January 26 (AN I): In a report, Fitch Ratings predicts that the growth of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) will serve as a crucial financial catalyst for Japanese automakers, facilitating the transition to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) over the medium term.

According to Fitch Ratings, the strategic positioning of HEVs as a transitional replacement for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles allows automakers to build profits and lay the groundwork for a seamless shift to BEVs.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

Japanese automakers have adopted a strategic approach, planning for HEVs to bridge the gap before the widespread adoption of BEVs.

HEV technology, with its established production processes, has become a profitable interim solution, almost on par with traditional ICE vehicles.

Also Read | India Has Highest Economic Growth Rate Due to PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This strategic manoeuvre allows companies to maintain profitability while navigating the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

Fitch Ratings highlights the success Japanese automakers have experienced with HEVs, leading to accelerated investments in BEVs.

The shift involves substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies, including new platforms dedicated to BEVs, all-solid-state batteries, advanced operating systems, and autonomous driving capabilities.

While the transition to BEVs is underway, Fitch Ratings notes that the untested nature of these new technologies introduces an element of risk.

Delays in the commercial implementation of these technologies could potentially hinder the introduction of BEVs, impacting Japanese automakers' market positions.

Any significant delays may put them at a comparative disadvantage, particularly when compared to their Korean counterparts who are making significant strides in the BEV market.

The report emphasizes that over the medium term, the financial strength of Japanese automakers, characterized by improving earnings and robust balance sheets, will provide the necessary support for increased investments in the transition to BEVs.

This financial resilience is expected to enable automakers to navigate the challenges associated with adopting new technologies and position themselves competitively in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.

As the automotive industry undergoes a paradigm shift towards sustainable and electric solutions, Japanese automakers are strategically leveraging the success of HEVs to fuel their evolution toward the future of mobility, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and market relevance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)