New Delhi [India], January 15: FixMyScore, an innovative AI-powered credit score improvement app, is set to transform the way people in India understand, analyse, and improve their credit score through personalised guidance and real-time insights. FixMyScore comes from the founding team of Credgenics, the leading AI-powered technology platform for debt collections, to facilitate a robust, customer-friendly, tech-enabled credit ecosystem.

With the launch of FixMyScore, Credgenics team has become a holistic provider of solutions for both borrowers and lenders, aimed at improving access to affordable credit and facilitating healthy credit growth. Built on learnings from Credgenics' work with millions of credit customers, FixMyScore addresses the unmet need of improving credit score, simplifying complex credit reports and score fluctuations by offering guided and actionable support.

Powered by India's leading credit bureau partner, FixMyScore provides a user-friendly toolkit that includes instant credit reports access, credit score tracking and analysis, real-time alerts, personalized score improvement recommendations, debt settlement guidance, debt repayment options, and an easy-to-follow progress roadmap. This helps users build a stronger credit profile and access loans, credit cards, and other financial products at better terms and lower cost.

Built on a structured, data-backed, and action-oriented model, FixMyScore brings unprecedented transparency and personalisation as an input to the borrower's credit journey. With simplified video explainer modules, multilingual content, and smart recommendations, the app bridges critical awareness gaps and brings credit empowerment within reach for every individual, regardless of financial literacy levels.

Commenting on FixMyScore, Rishabh Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Credgenics, said: "With FixMyScore, we want every Indian to easily understand what is impacting their credit score and follow a simple and guided plan to improve it with confidence."

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder & CPTO, Credgenics, added: "FixMyScore combines bureau data, behavioral insights and AI with video-led journeys to hand-hold users on score improvement, demystify credit reports and help them unlock better financial opportunities. We have seen very good early adoption for FixMyScore."

As a consolidated platform for credit monitoring and improvement guidance, FixMyScore makes credit reach more understandable and actionable for Indians. The app is designed to help individuals reach healthier credit scores, reduce long-term borrowing costs, and improve access to better loan options, while adhering to strict data privacy and security standards through consent-based access to credit information.

About FixMyScore: FixMyScore is India's smartest one-stop app for improving and managing your credit score. We provide everything you need to achieve a 750+ score through simple, video-based guidance. Our comprehensive solution helps with instant score check, detailed score analysis, step-by-step improvement plans, debt settlement options, and payment processing. We empower India to build a healthy credit profile and unlock smarter deals on loans, credit cards, and other financial opportunities.

