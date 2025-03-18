Flavour Innovation in 2025 and Beyond: Key Trends Shaping the Future of Food and Drink

Singapore, March 18: Flavour innovation is evolving rapidly as consumer taste profiles shift. Mintel's "The Future of Flavours 2025" report highlights emerging trends driving the food and drink industry--from the rise of adventurous palates and global influences to the impact of AI and sustainability on flavour development.

Now: A Growing Appetite for Flavour Exploration, Global Influences, and the Balance of Health and Indulgence

Consumers today are more adventurous than ever, eager to discover new tastes while still indulging in familiar favourites. In China, 40% of consumers say they "look for new foods/flavours to try most of the time", while 23% of South Korean consumers share this enthusiasm.

This demand for flavour discovery opens opportunities for brands to introduce bold, globally inspired tastes. Interest in international flavours is rising, with 34% of Australian consumers and 33% of Thai consumers express interest in trying flavours from other cultures. At the same time, consumers expect functional health benefits without sacrificing indulgence, making it essential for brands to balance flavour innovation with wellness-driven formulations.

The Next Two Years: Enhancing Taste, Navigating Natural vs. Artificial, and the Growing Role of Texture

In the immediate future, taste enhancers will play a crucial role in elevating food and drink experiences. They can cater to diverse consumer needs, including those with taste impairments--an area where innovation remains limited. Factors such as health conditions, medications, ageing, and even COVID-19 can affect taste perception, creating opportunities for brands to address this gap.

The debate over artificial and natural flavours persists. According to Mintel research, over a third (34%) of US consumers say claims like "free from artificial flavourings" and "free from artificial colourings" influence their purchasing decisions. Brands will need to navigate consumer perceptions, cost considerations, sustainability challenges, and regulatory requirements to strike the right balance.

Meanwhile, texture innovation is becoming increasingly important, with brands offering a multisensory experience to enhance product appeal. While textures like crunchiness can signal healthfulness, they can also be associated with indulgence. Thus, the strategic use of textures will be key.

Five Years and Beyond: Sustainability and AI-Driven Flavour Innovation

Looking ahead, sustainability will be a key driver in flavour sourcing and production. The impact of climate change will necessitate the adoption of climate-resilient crops and diversified ingredient sourcing from regions like Asia and Africa. This shift aligns with a broader consumer mindset--viewing sustainability as a public health and resource issue rather than just an environmental concern. According to Mintel's Global Outlook on Sustainability 2024-2025 report, 46% of Indian consumers and 30% of Japanese consumers believe that companies can do more than governments to change the world.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help tackle various aspects of sustainability in the food chain, including flavour innovation. It holds strong potential in enabling the creation of unique, personalised taste experiences and niche products. However, brands will need to communicate AI's benefits while addressing consumer scepticism about its role in food and drink development.

Thus brands that embrace sustainable practices and transparent communication will gain consumer trust and stand out in an increasingly eco-conscious market.

