PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: You've been looking forward to your trip for weeks, tickets booked, bags almost ready, excitement building and then, on the very morning of your journey, your life throws a curveball. Maybe you wake up feeling unwell or a close family member falls sick unexpectedly. Suddenly, your carefully planned trip feels impossible.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa Set Massive 549-Run Target as India Slip to 27/2 at Stumps on Day 4.

For many travellers where these situations mean staring helplessly at non-refundable tickets, wondering if all that money is lost. But FlightsMojo understands these unexpected twists. That's why they introduced Trip Shield flight booking protection as a smart solution that gives you relief about your money, so you can travel confidently knowing that even if life takes an unexpected turn, you're protected.

Why Trip Shield Is a Reliable Choice for Travellers

Also Read | Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover over 50,000 Lost and Stolen Mobile Handsets Across India in October 2025:Department of Telecommunications.

Trip Shield flight booking protection serves as a practical solution for travellers who want reassurance while booking flight tickets. By adding it for a small extra cost and travellers can secure a full fare refund, covering both base fare and airline taxes, if certain emergencies prevent them from travelling.

With over 50,836+ travellers already protected and a 4.8/5 rating, Trip Shield has quickly earned the trust of frequent flyers as well as occasional travellers. It actively covers real-life, last-minute situations, such as sudden illness, accidents or disruptions in transportation, ensuring that travellers don't lose money due to circumstances beyond their control and allowing them to book flights with ease.

Comprehensive Coverage for Real Emergencies

Trip Shield protects travellers against a wide range of genuine situations and it requires valid documentation to confirm the emergencies.

* Illness or Injury (Including Covid): If you or someone in your immediate household falls sick or sustains an injury, Trip Shield allows a full fare refund. Travellers must submit an official doctor's certificate for online consultations or minor illnesses such as colds are not eligible.

* Pre-Existing Medical Conditions: If a known medical condition unexpectedly worsens after booking, travellers may claim a refund. Supporting evidence from a certified medical professional must confirm the deterioration.

* Pregnancy Complications: Unforeseen complications during pregnancy are covered. Routine pregnancy discomforts or check-ups, however, do not qualify.

* Death in the Family: If a passenger or immediate family member passes away before the flight, Trip Shield ensures that travellers can claim refunds, easing financial stress during a difficult time.

* Home Emergencies: Fires, floods, burglaries or malicious damage within 48 hours of departure are included. Travellers must provide official reports which guarantee that emergencies at home don't disrupt their travel plans financially.

* Transport Failures: Public transport disruptions, including buses, trains, trams, ferries and connecting flights, are covered. This ensures that travellers who face unavoidable delays can still recover their fare.

* Adverse Weather: Government-issued travel warnings that restrict movement are eligible for a refund. Routine bad weather without official restrictions does not qualify.

* Workplace Issues: Unexpected job loss, compulsory relocations or emergency recall for military, police or other services are included. Travellers must provide formal letters or proof of employment to claim refunds.

* Other Emergencies: Jury duty, court summons, exam rescheduling and extraordinary events beyond the traveller's control are also eligible, provided proper documentation is submitted.

How Trip Shield Policy Works

Trip Shield is an optional service and it is not an insurance policy. When travellers purchase it, they agree to the following:

* Refunds are limited to the base fare and airline taxes, excluding convenience fees, surcharges and ancillary charges.

* Claims are discretionary, meaning FlightsMojo reviews each case based on submitted documentation.

* Travellers must submit claims within 60 days of booking and the Trip Shield fee itself is non-refundable.

* Proper evidence must be provided; self-certifications or unverifiable documents are not accepted.

Step-by-Step Claims Process

1. Visit the Trip Shield Claim Portal on the FlightsMojo website.

2. Enter your booking reference and passenger information, along with details about the emergency.

3. Upload official documents, such as medical certificates, police reports, court notices or employer letters.

4. FlightsMojo may request additional verification if necessary.

5. Claims are usually reviewed within 7 working days and validated refunds are processed to the original payment method or a verified bank account.

If you face any issues with Trip Shield, please contact FlightsMojo via phone, email or WhatsApp.

Exclusions to Keep in Mind

While Trip Shield covers a wide range of emergencies, it does not apply in certain cases:

* Failure to check in or no-shows.

* Visa rejections without official proof.

* Forgotten, expired or invalid travel documents.

* Voluntary cancellations or changes in personal preference.

* Natural disasters without government-issued restrictions.

* Events known at the time of booking or occurring beyond 18 months of purchase.

Why You Should Consider Trip Shield Policy

Travel plans can change without warning and emergencies are often unavoidable. Trip Shield turns non-refundable tickets into a safe investment letting travellers recover their fares under qualifying situations.

With straightforward coverage as well as an easy claims process and protection against common emergencies but with FlightsMojo make your travel more secure and stress-free.

Whether you fly frequently or just once, this new launch "Trip Shield Policy" ensures your money is safe with FlightsMojo, supporting your journey every step of the way.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)