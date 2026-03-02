Chennai, March 2: Users of Claude AI experienced intermittent disruptions earlier today, with hundreds reporting login failures and slow responses. According to Downdetector, nearly 1,700 complaints were logged during a spike in outage reports, suggesting a widespread service issue.

The disruption appeared to affect both the web interface at Claude and API access. Users on Reddit and other platforms reported connection errors and temporary service unavailability. When users attempted to access the platform, an on screen message read: “Claude will return soon. Claude is currently experiencing a temporary service disruption. We’re working on it, please check back soon.” Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6 Released: New Model Features 1 Million-Token Window and Enhanced Coding Capabilities; Check Details.

Claude Down, Say Users

AI has gone on strike this morning 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XgkVKvvUsq — GeekLad (@GeekLad) March 2, 2026

Is Claude down for anyone else right now?@AnthropicAI “temporary service disruption” message and wasn’t sure if it’s just on my end. AI folks, let me know 👇 #Anthropic #Claude #ai #viral pic.twitter.com/qr8RYDTBMU — p4aillan (@Aiblemitx) March 2, 2026

Anthropic’s official status page noted an incident titled “Elevated errors on claude.ai” at 11:49 UTC, indicating the company was aware of the issue. However, at the time of writing, Anthropic had not confirmed the root cause or issued a detailed public statement.

AI service outages are not uncommon and can result from server overload, backend maintenance, or deployment glitches. While speculation online pointed to possible scaling bottlenecks or scheduled updates, no official explanation has yet been provided. Microsoft Brings Claude Models to Foundry, Expands Azure’s Access to Frontier AI Tool.

The incident highlights the growing reliance on AI assistants and how even brief disruptions can significantly impact users and developers worldwide.

