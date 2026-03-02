Kolkata, March 2: The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery for today, March 2, are set to be announced shortly. Participants eagerly awaiting the outcome can tune in to the live streaming of the draw, where the winning numbers and prize details will be revealed in real time.

The Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw will take place in Kohima, Nagaland, under the supervision of the state authorities. As per the official schedule, the results are declared in a transparent manner to ensure fairness and credibility. Players who have purchased tickets are advised to keep them ready to verify their numbers once the announcement is made. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of March 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Clover Monday Lottery Live Streaming

The highlight of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery is its bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, which attracts thousands of participants every week. In addition to the top prize, several other reward categories offer substantial cash winnings, giving more players a chance to walk away with prizes. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Lotteries remain legal in 13 states across India, including Nagaland, where the state government regulates and oversees the conduct of such draws. The Nagaland State Lotteries have gained popularity due to their structured format and regular weekly draws.

Players are encouraged to check the official results carefully and follow the claim procedure outlined by the authorities in case their ticket matches the winning numbers.

