Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced addition of a new fulfillment centre in West Bengal, the second-largest in the state, as it ramps up supply chain infrastructure in the East.

Spread across 2.2 lakh square feet and creating nearly 3,500 direct jobs, the new facility in Dankuni will cater to the needs of both Flipkart and Myntra customers in the region.

"It will also help thousands of sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states while also helping create national market access," said the company.

Over 52 per cent of Flipkart consumers are from tier two and beyond cities.

With the addition of new facility in Dankuni, Flipkart now has more than 10 lakh square feet of warehousing space in the state and employs over 50,000 people across all these facilities.

This is in addition to lakhs of square feet of warehousing assets from partner brands creating lakhs of direct and indirect job opportunities while also working with over 9,300 kirana delivery partners and 10,000 sellers from the region.

Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee said Flipkart has shown deep commitment in bringing a world-class technology-enabled supply chain to the state and complementing the government's efforts in meeting the needs of customers and safely delivering essentials.

"We have all benefited tremendously in the past few months with the relentless efforts of e-commerce companies. We are glad that the new fulfillment centre will create more than 3,000 jobs in the state and also help MSMEs grow and expand their businesses," he said.

Vandana Yadav, Secretary of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises in West Bengal, said the state government is committed to the growth of region and businesses by creating conducive policies and providing all possible support for their growth.

"Flipkart's continued investment is a testament to enabling environment the state has helped create not just job opportunities but safe way of deliveries for the consumers," she said. (ANI)

