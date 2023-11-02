PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2: Flower Aura, an esteemed name in India's gifting landscape, has officially announced its captivating collection for Bhai Dooj 2023, merging tradition with contemporary designs to deliver an unforgettable gifting experience for its customers.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Enforcement Directorate Searches 12 Places Including Premises of AAP Leader Raaj Kumar Anand in Hawala Transaction Case (Watch Video).

Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, has progressively been recognized not just for its traditional value but also its commercial appeal. Recognizing this, every single Bhai Dooj gift by Flower Aura is ready to delight the customers, making the gesture worthy and full of love.

Shrey Sehgal, CEO and co-founder of Flower Aura, said in a recent press meeting, "We recognize the depth of emotions behind Bhai Dooj, and keeping that in mind, we have meticulously crafted our collection. Our offerings blend the traditional and the modern, ensuring a vast variety to choose from. Collaborating with adept artisans from different regions, we ensure products that embody the festival's spirit. Our aim remains to provide affordability for our customers while justly compensating our artisans for their remarkable skills."

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Enforcement Directorate Office and Rajghat Ahead of Delhi CM’s Questioning (Watch Videos).

Understanding the importance of punctual delivery, especially during festive times, Flower Aura has amplified its delivery outreach. The brand now boasts of a same-day delivery service for Bhai Dooj gifts for brother, covering more than 600 cities across India.

The 2023 collection offers many gifting options, from traditional tokens of affection to modern and trendy choices. Besides, Flower Aura has specifically designed a range of Bhai Dooj hampers, combining essentials, beauty items, sweets, and personalized gifts, catering to the tastes of their diverse clientele.

For added convenience, Flower Aura's Bhai Dooj collection can be seamlessly purchased through their website and mobile app. Additionally, for customers inclined towards popular e-commerce sites, Flower Aura's Bhai Dooj collection is also available on Amazon.

Continuously striving to enhance the festive spirit, Flower Aura is the topmost choice for Bhai Dooj, ensuring that the age-old traditions are celebrated with grace, warmth, and a contemporary flair.

About Flower Aura

Flower Aura: When words are not enough!

Flower Aura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. Flower Aura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255817/Flower_Aura_New_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)