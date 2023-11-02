New Delhi, November 2: Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at more than 12 locations in the national capital, including the premises of Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand.

The raids were carried out in connection with false declaration of imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore and international hawala transactions. An ED source told IANS, "Raaj Kumar Anand, Cabinet Minister is being searched by ED today in connection with money laundering Investigations initiated under PMLA." Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Enforcement Directorate Office and Rajghat Ahead of Delhi CM's Questioning (Watch Videos).

ED Searches Premises of AAP Leader Raaj Kumar Anand

#WATCH | ED raid underway at the residence of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in Civil Lines area. Searches started early morning today. Raids are underway at 9 premises linked to him. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/2Q0ZuFIjGo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

The source said: "The investigations were initiated based on the Prosecution Complaint filed by DRI alleging false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore and international hawala transactions." The court has taken cognisance of the complaint, the source said. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Scheduled To Appear Before ED Today.

"Around 12 premises are being searched at different locations including Delhi," the source added. Meanwhile, Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the ED during the day for questioning in the case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have already been arrested.

This is the first time that the Chief Minister has been summoned by the ED in relation to the alleged scam. He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).