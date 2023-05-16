Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 16 (ANI): A Special Judge Court in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Tuesday sentenced N Pallai, former mission director of National Rural Health Mission, Aizawl, to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 24 lakh, and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, former executive engineer, PWD, Mizoram, to undergo one year in jail, along with a penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

According to a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency registered a case on January 31, 2014, on the request of the Mizoram government against the two accused on the allegations of misappropriation of about Rs 5.74 crore for the upgradation of Civil Hospital, Aizawl (Mizoram).

During the investigations, it was found that N Pallai, then Mission Director, National Rural Health Mission, Aizawl, and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, then Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Mizoram, had misappropriated a sum of Rs 29,48,819.

After investigation, CBI had filed charge sheet on September 30, 2015, against both the accused in the court of Special Judge, Aizawl, for causing loss of Rs 29,48,819. According to the statement, the trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them. (ANI)

