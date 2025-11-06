VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) proudly announces that it has earned accreditation from AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), the world's longest-serving and most recognized accrediting body for business schools.

With this achievement, FIIB joins a select group of premier Indian institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISB, SPJIMR, and XLRI that have earned this global hallmark of excellence in management education. Fewer than 6 percent of the world's business schools (and less than 1 percent of Indian business schools) hold this distinction, underscoring FIIB's place among an elite network committed to advancing quality and impact in business education.

Founded in 1995, and operating from a center city location in New Delhi, FIIB has established itself as one of India's leading business schools, known for its mission to influence practice and promote responsible leadership. The AACSB accreditation recognizes the school's sustained efforts to bridge the worlds of theory and practice through impactful research, innovative pedagogy, and deep industry engagement.

"Earning AACSB Accreditation is a proud milestone in FIIB's journey. The rigorous process was both a validation and a mirror--helping us reflect deeply on what defines us as a women-led institution driven by purpose, inclusion, and authentic effort. It reaffirms our commitment to shaping responsible, practice-oriented leaders and contributing meaningfully to India's evolving business and innovation ecosystem. This achievement belongs to our entire community--faculty, students, alumni, and partners--who share our belief that business education must be a force for good and our resolve to keep learning and improving every day."

-- Dr. Radhika Shrivastava, President, Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

The accreditation process also reaffirmed FIIB's long-standing emphasis on academic quality and research with purpose. From collaborative projects and faculty development initiatives to its expanding global partnerships, FIIB continues to strengthen its contribution to knowledge creation and dissemination.

"AACSB accreditation connects our scholarship and outreach to a global network of excellence. It's a proud moment for a community built on collaboration and purpose, and a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating knowledge that matters."

-- Dr. Kokil Jain, Dean - Research and Outreach, FIIB

Equally critical to this success has been the institution's disciplined approach to systems, governance, and quality assurance--ensuring that FIIB's aspirations are matched by sound processes and operational rigor. Through its flagship PGDM and doctoral programs, FIIB nurtures career-ready and socially conscious graduates who embody its values of results, action, change, excellence, and relationships.

"This recognition strengthens our promise to students, recruiters, and partners that an FIIB education stands at par with the world's best--grounded in quality, ethics, and impact."

-- Dr. Manish Kamdar, Registrar, FIIB

As FIIB celebrates this milestone, the institution looks ahead to deepening its engagement with global peers, expanding opportunities for faculty and student collaboration, and strengthening its research and societal impact agenda in alignment with its mission and AACSB's continuous-improvement ethos.

With AACSB accreditation, FIIB becomes part of a distinguished community of 1,076 business schools across 69 countries and territories, collectively advancing the quality, innovation, and inclusivity of business education worldwide.

About the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

Established in 1995, FIIB is a leading business school based in New Delhi, India, offering postgraduate and doctoral programs in management. Guided by its mission to influence practice and promote responsible leadership, FIIB combines academic rigor with real-world learning, global collaborations, and a deep commitment to inclusion and societal impact. Recognized for its strong industry engagement, impactful research, and distinctive culture of belonging, FIIB empowers students to become responsible, career-ready leaders.

Learn more at www.fiib.edu.in.

