Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: Ministers from the Central Government will be inaugurating free self-defence training sessions by the World Karate Masters Association WKMA in Chennai in July. The free self-defense training sessions by WKMA aspire to reach over eight crore people in the next 5 years without charging a penny from them. The expert-led sessions by WKMA to be organized in different venues across India are laser-focused on making societies safer for the next generation.

During the self-defense training sessions organized by the World Karate Masters Association, the interested public can get in touch with them through WhatsApp with their details like name, city, and area. Then, WKMA will share details about instructors with Black Belt in Karate and special certifications in Self Defence Training. The free self-defense training sessions by WKMA will lay the foundation for redefining individual safety standards. Interested attendees of these self-defense training sessions can attend them on every Saturday and Sunday, i.e., for 8 sessions in a month and about 96 sessions in a year.

The free self defence training sessions will be conducted absolutely free without any direct or hidden charges. For these free self-defense training sessions, the instructors and specially certified trainers will be paid remuneration by the World Karate Masters Association's own fund. Nothing is collected from the public and participants. Interested individuals from Chennai, as well as other parts of the nation, can also benefit from these self-defense training sessions.

Through the free self-defense training sessions in Chennai, the Founder of the World Karate Masters Association, Master S. Bala Murugan MCA., aspires to bring the benefits of karate to people. "We are adamant about increasing individual safety by offering engaging self-defense training programs to all our citizens free of cost. We are trying to invite Ministers from the Central Government for the grand inauguration and are waiting for their appointment," the Founder of WKMA shared. Master S. Bala Murugan MCA. wish to teach advanced self-defense for all Karate masters as well as create awareness about self-defence among the public through the World Karate Masters Association.

WKMA only hires qualified self-defense instructors following the training to teach the public. Post the inauguration of free self-defense training sessions by the Ministers from the Central Government in Chennai, one WKMA Master can teach 16,000 people in 5 years. WKMA's motto is to empower 8 crore people in 5 years at this pace. WKMA also intends to give citizens of India access to free self-defense training sessions in 7 states and 2 union territories after the inauguration ceremony in July. States that benefits from their free training sessions include Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, among others. Individuals from 5 years to 80 years of age can enroll for the free self defence training sessions by WKMA.

"We are where we are today because our ancestors created a safe society for children, women, elders, and all people. But we have lost that in the last few decades and it is a threat to our next generation and country growth. We wanted to stop the security issues and bring back a peaceful and safe society for everyone in our country", the Founder of the World Karate Masters Association finished.

About WKMA

WKMA or World Karate Masters Association was founded on December 29, 2019 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This organization was established with the ambition of Societal Welfare Activities by Karate Masters, in identifying and mitigating social issues, as well as helping Karate trainees.

