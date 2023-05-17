Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, production sets are one of the major causes of carbon emissions harming the environment. While many have tried to change their ways, Fremantle India has gone one step forward and collaborated with Albert a BAFTA-sponsored non-profit initiative - ensuring that all its film and television production units become eco-friendly and they reach their end goal sooner and more efficiently. Founded in 2011, Albert helps global film and television industries produce media with fewer negative environmental effects that promote a sustainable future.

Through this tie-up, Fremantle India becomes the first production house in the country to deploy the Albert carbon calculator that tracks emissions caused on a production set and actively helps the screen industry reduce its carbon footprint.

Lack of awareness or concern, improper disposal of waste, use of diesel-powered generators, single use plastic items, overuse of plastic and paper items - have been some of the major causes of pollution in television and film sets. Operations head Rajkumar Patra shares his experience, "In my 25 years in this industry, I have worked with different companies and been a part of multiple shoot sets. People were not very aware then, including me, as they are now. Having worked at Fremantle for over a year I am highly impressed, inspired and now proud of the practices we have implemented and the impact we are creating. I urge other companies to follow suit."

In order to drastically reduce carbon emissions on its sets, Fremantle India has put in place a number of new practices, these include replacing plastic water bottles with personal steel bottles; donating leftover food to underprivileged people; replacing heavy volt lights with LEDs; printing scripts on both sides of paper; rechargeable batteries, recycling and reusing set/production material such as cloth, metal, wood and paper; using eco-friendly makeup products, and proper disposal of dry and wet waste and using reusable or bio-degradable cutlery. Rajkumar Patra adds, "Our conventional ways of conducting shoots used to be carbon heavy. But we have implemented small steps in our everyday; be it using digital scripts instead of printing or reducing and segregating waste. Also, by undertaking certain initiatives, like implanting the Albert protocols, we have successfully managed to reduce our carbon footprint substantially. Every step goes a long way, and we are constantly learning, evolving and will be improving our ways with the times, to achieve our sustainability goals for the greater good."

Most recently, during the on-going production schedule of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 13, Fremantle India had zero food wastage, 80% reduction of paper napkins and 90% reduction in paper cups. Additionally, the post production facility was fully on renewable energy and also the electricity at contestant hotel was partly powered by solar panels, thereby reducing our carbon footprint. Likewise, for the rap show Hustle 2.0, we drastically reduced waste sent to the landfills; out of almost 2000 kg of waste, less than 1% was sent to landfill. This was after deducting the material sent for recycling, reusing and donations. In addition, on the sets of The Inventor Challenge, instead of using artificial decorative items, real plants were used to create awareness amongst crew.

Furthermore, to offset the carbon emissions, Fremantle India shall contribute towards funding the climate crisis solution projects and planting trees around the world.

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries. Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programmes a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms.

Fremantle is a part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or, @FremantleHQ and their LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

