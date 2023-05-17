Till now we have witnessed one of the most competitive IPL seasons ever and with days remaining in the competition, only one team has been able to make their way to the qualification mark. Three spots are yet to be taken and the possibility of who seems the most assured to be taking them, getting eliminated is also open. Most of the remaining games are virtual knockouts and as each game passes the dynamics of the road of the playoff and qualification scenario will also change. Gujarat Titans are the only team to get qualified till now. Two teams are already eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. The rest of the seven teams are in contention for the remaining three slots. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated

According to current standings, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are ahead from the others for taking two of the remaining three spots. They are currently fighting to take a top two berth as the 1st placed team will face the 2nd placed team in the Qualifier 1 and will have the chance to directly make it to the final. While the losing team will get opportunity to play in the Qualifier 2. Teams placed 3rd and 4th will have to play the Eliminator and it’s a tough way going forward as they have to win three games on the trot. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated

IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule

Date Matches Timing (IST) Venue May 23 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs 2nd Placed Team 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 24 Eliminator 3rd Placed Team vs 4th placed Team 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 26 Qualifier 2 Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 28 Final Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have shown incredible consistency and are the first team to qualify for playoffs this season just like the previous season where they won the title. It will be interesting to see that if they can defend the title, any of the old champions will clinch the title once again or we will see a new champion emerge.

