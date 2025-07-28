New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As India's digital economy matures, a new wave of analytical thinkers is turning opinion trading into a test of skill and research.

Platforms like Probo, the country's largest opinion trading marketplace with over 50 million registered users, are driving this shift by offering unique, event-driven contracts such as: "Will UPI transaction value in India cross Rs 25,00,000 crore in July?"

These platforms allow users to leverage their knowledge and analytical skills to trade on outcomes across a wide array of categories, including sports, policy, breaking news, the economy and current affairs.

At the forefront are Probo power users -- Bharat Chandani, a Director at an educational institute in Indore and Manish Kumar, a software engineer based in Noida.

In an interview with ANI, Bharat and Manish shared their strategy, and the mindset required for trading the different event contracts available on opinion trading platforms.

Discovering Opinion Trading:

ANI: When and how did you discover opinion trading, and how much time do you typically spend on Probo each week?

Bharat Chandani: I found out about Probo two and a half years ago from a college junior. At first, I was curious, but after exploring it for a while, I got genuinely interested. Now, I spend around 30 minutes a day -- roughly three to four hours a week.

Manish Kumar: I was introduced to Probo by a college friend. Although I'm a working professional and can't be on it all day, I still spend about one to 1.5 hours daily. It's become a structured part of my routine.

Trading Niche Markets:

ANI: What types of event contracts do you prefer to trade in -- sports, finance, politics, or something else?

Bharat Chandani: I avoid sports mostly, as it's tough to predict without real-time updates. I focus more on categories where I can apply general knowledge and book-reading habits I've cultivated since childhood. I've been reading newspapers since 4th grade -- that helps.

Manish Kumar: My primary focus is on finance. I come from a finance background and read a lot on the topic, so it aligns naturally. I also dabble in Bitcoin-related events, where I apply a similar approach.

Strategy and Research:

ANI: How important is personal research and available data when placing trades on opinion trading platforms like Probo?

Bharat Chandani: Crucial. For me, it's the core of my trading. I look for events that rely on general knowledge and research. I like that I'm essentially getting paid for staying informed.

Manish Kumar: I agree. If the event spans weeks or months, I track it over time. For short-term ones, I refer to multiple articles to cross-check information. It's about understanding trends and drawing insights - not guesswork.

Trading vs. Betting: What Sets Opinion Trading Apart?

ANI: Many confuse opinion trading with betting. How do you differentiate the two?

Bharat Chandani: In betting apps, lakhs of people place bets and only a handful win. Here, you have control--you can read the market, track updates, exit trades, and even recover losses. It's a lot closer to stock trading than gambling.

Manish Kumar: Opinion trading is not about luck. On platforms like Probo, your knowledge and preparation increase your chances of success. That's the opposite of traditional online gaming or betting, where outcomes are largely chance-based.

Risk and Budgeting:

ANI: How do you decide how much money to invest in a particular trade or event contract?

Bharat Chandani: I started with Rs 10,000 -15,000. Since then, I've only used the earnings generated from my trades to continue. I don't invest new money anymore. If I'm very confident about a trade, I go big-- Rs 10,000 to 15,000. If unsure, I cap it around Rs 3,000 to 4,000.

Manish Kumar: I follow a risk-based approach. I analyze my available income and decide in advance how much I'm comfortable losing. I begin with smaller amounts, and as I gain confidence in a trade, I scale up. It's all about risk thresholds.

Risk Assessment:

ANI: What factors do you consider while assessing risk before a trade?

Manish Kumar: I look at two key things--my fixed income and the current market conditions. I also consult expert analysis when needed. The goal is to ensure that no trade puts me in financial discomfort.

Advice to New Traders:

ANI: What would you advice beginners starting their journey on opinion trading platforms like Probo?

Bharat Chandani: The game has become more competitive. When I started, price movements were slower, but now markets react instantly. My advice -- start with small amounts like Rs 600 to Rs 800. Understand the platform. Don't go all in from day one. Once you gain experience, opportunities are endless.

Manish Kumar: Understand your strengths. No one is good at all categories. Stay in your comfort zone. Don't overtrade, and rely on your research. You'll win most of the time if your data and strategy are solid--but be prepared for the occasional loss. That's how you grow.

The Road Ahead:

ANI: Do you think platforms like Probo will continue to grow in India?

Bharat Chandani: Absolutely. At one point, I even wanted to put my own investment in Probo as equity, but couldn't connect with the founders. Probo has strong volume, which many competitors lack. Without volume, other platforms can't survive. It's becoming like the stock market--structured, fast, and data-driven.

Manish Kumar: Yes, I see great potential. The model appeals to people who enjoy being informed and analytical. As awareness grows, more users will be drawn to the intellectual thrill of opinion trading.

