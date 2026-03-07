Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress MP from Davanagere, Prabha Mallikarjun, on Saturday expressed concern over the recent hike in the price of LPG cylinders and urged the Government of India to reconsider the decision, stating that it would place an additional burden on middle-class and economically weaker households.

Speaking on the issue, Mallikarjun said that LPG cylinders are a basic necessity for families across all sections of society and any increase in their price directly affects household budgets.

"I think the Government of India should think about it because every middle-class house, poor class, every class requires LPG cylinders. The government itself had started an initiative where LPG cylinders were given on a subsidy. So now, I don't know, this is going to be an additional burden to all the," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media incharge Anurag Dhanda criticised the Centre over the Rs 60 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, saying that the move has added to the financial burden on common people. He said that the entire country is confused whether they should demand a price reduction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or US President Trump.

Speaking to ANI, Dhanda said the price hike has caused distress among citizens and raised concerns that petrol and diesel prices could also increase in the coming days.

He said it was surprising that ministers in the government had recently claimed that there was sufficient stock and that prices would not increase.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. (ANI)

