From Global Marketing to Ayurveda: How Rohan Seth Is Restoring Trust in Traditional Wellness

New Delhi [India], December 15: At a time when fast-acting wellness hacks and mass-market supplements dominate consumer preferences, one Ayurvedic brand is charting a different course rooted in authenticity, slow-crafted formulations, and scientific validation. Khayal Health, backed by over four decades of Ayurvedic manufacturing legacy, is emerging as a purpose-driven brand focused on restoring trust in traditional Indian wellness systems.

Founded by 25-year-old entrepreneur Rohan Seth, Khayal Health was born not out of trend-driven ambition, but from a deeper realisation during the COVID-19 pandemic one that reshaped Seth's understanding of health, heritage, and long-term well-being.

A Pandemic-Era Turning Point

Before entering the Ayurvedic space, Seth was working in global marketing and managing large-scale international events in Dubai. During the pandemic, he returned to India, where a conversation with a family member introduced him to an Ayurvedic manufacturing legacy that had existed within his own family for decades.

The manufacturing unit among India's earliest GMP-certified Ayurvedic facilities and inaugurated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama exposed Seth to traditional processes that emphasized purification, time-intensive formulation methods, and a holistic approach to health.

Reflecting on this shift, Seth said, "My generation often knows more about imported supplements than about Ayurveda. Yet the real answers to long-term health have always existed in our own history, within a 5,000-year-old science."

This realisation led to the launch of Khayal Health, with a mission to make Ayurveda relevant, reliable, and trustworthy for modern consumers.

Building a Purpose-Led Ayurvedic Brand

Khayal Health focuses on limited, carefully curated formulations such as Suryatapi Shilajit, Shilajit Gold, and Sampoornprash designed to support sustained wellness rather than instant results. The brand's philosophy is anchored in three core principles:

- Accessibility: Reintroducing Ayurveda as a daily essential rather than a niche or aspirational practice

- Transparency: End-to-end in-house manufacturing with strict oversight of sourcing, purification, and testing

- Education: Actively addressing misconceptions around Ayurvedic ingredients, particularly Shilajit

Each batch undergoes rigorous testing for purity, heavy metals, and potency, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality and accountability.

Global Collaborations to Strengthen Credibility

In an increasingly competitive wellness market, Khayal Health has distinguished itself through international collaborations with institutions such as the European Institute of Scientific Research on Ayurveda (EISRA) and Ayurvedic Gezondheidscentrum Nederland (AGN).

These partnerships aim to integrate Khayal Health's formulations into global research initiatives, helping bridge traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific evaluation.

Reviving the Suryatapi Tradition (India's Purest Suryatapi Shilajit)

One of Khayal Health's flagship offerings, Suryatapi Shilajit, is produced using the traditional Suryatapi Vidhi a sun-based purification method followed over 90 to 120 days through a nine-step process. Unlike the commonly used Agnitapi (fire-based) technique, this method relies on gradual solar exposure to preserve potency and purity.

The result is a small-batch resin endorsed by Ayurvedic practitioners and manufactured under expert supervision.

The brand also offers Sampoornprash, a formulation made using Amla, Saffron, Suryatapi Shilajit, and selected herbs, designed to support immunity, digestion, and overall vitality.

Challenging Modern Wellness Myths

Education remains a central focus for Khayal Health, particularly in addressing misconceptions surrounding Shilajit. Contrary to popular belief, Ayurvedic texts describe Shilajit as beneficial for all genders, supporting energy, hormonal balance, cellular repair, and stress response.

The brand also advocates for resin-based Shilajit as the purest form, distancing itself from highly processed alternatives such as flavored gummies and synthetic blends increasingly prevalent in the market.

A Return to Ayurveda's Original Philosophy

As the wellness industry becomes more commercialized and complex, Khayal Health positions itself as a return to Ayurveda's foundational values patience, precision, and integrity.

Rather than reinventing ancient practices, the brand focuses on preserving them with honesty and care.

As Khayal Health continues to expand across India and international markets, its guiding mission remains unchanged: to bring Ayurveda back into modern life with purity, transparency, and respect for tradition.

