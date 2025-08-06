Universal Relocations, trusted since 1998, makes international moves seamless--caring for memories, heirlooms, and everything that matters most across India, the US, and the Middle East.

New Delhi [India], August 6: It's never just about moving furniture and packing boxes when you move to a new country. It's about entrusting someone else to care for all your familiar and important things like pictures, memories, and heirlooms. And it's not easy to trust someone that much.

This is the main reason why many families choose Universal Relocations. The company started small in Chennai in 1998 and has since become one of the most trusted names in international moving, now offering seamless relocation services in India, the US, and the Middle East.

In the late 1990s, moving abroad meant dealing with a lot of different service companies. Someone packed, someone else took care of customs, and someone else shipped. It wasn't clear, took a long time, and often cost a lot.

Universal Relocations was started by Sai Dattani because he saw a better way. He says, "We thought there should be one company that does everything from beginning to end." What they meant to build is just that.

They put money into their trucks, storage, and in-house teams early on. They didn't use any outside companies; instead, they handled the whole process themselves. This improved communication, reduced delays, and provided their customers with more peace of mind.

NRI (Non-Resident Indians) who want to move often use Universal Relocations. This is especially true for people moving between the US and India. These aren't just moves across long distances; many families see it as a sweet return to their roots or the start of a new life abroad

The company started to offer flexible services like Full Container Load (FCL) and Less than Container Load (LCL) shipping, weekly deliveries to the U.S., pet moving, paperwork help, and visa support to meet the needs of this group.

Aishwariya, a customer who moved from Chennai to New Jersey, talked about her experience: "I was scared to send my grandmother's old table because it's been in our family for decades." It was like it was their own. It got there safely and was perfectly packed."

A lot of people have stories like Aishwariya's. Universal Relocations has a reputation for being reliable and caring, especially when shipping to USA from India. They have thousands of good reviews, and their client base is growing.

The company now has offices in five important cities in India: Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. It also has offices in five important cities in the United States: New Jersey, Texas, California, Georgia, and Maryland.

In the past few years, they've also opened an office in Dubai and started doing business in the Middle East. It wasn't just a chance of growth. It was a well-thought-out plan to meet the needs of more and more Indians living outside of India.

Sai says, "Dubai is always changing and growing." "Being there made sense."

Universal Relocations wants to give everyone a uniform and stress-free moving experience, whether they are going from Delhi to Dubai or from Houston to Hyderabad.

There have been problems with doing business in the Middle East. As time goes on, customs procedures get stricter, and clients expect more. But Universal Relocations quickly changed.

They started services just for furniture, electronics, artwork, musical instruments, and other fragile or valuable things. They also help people move their offices and pets.

Vice President Anu Dattani says, "The rules in the UAE are different from what we're used to in India or the US." "But we learned and changed over time."

Besides that, the business started using eco-friendly materials for packaging and planning smarter paths to lower emissions. People like these green projects, especially in places where being environmentally friendly is becoming more important.

Tech has also been very important. Customers can see more of the process thanks to real-time tracking, virtual pre-move polls, and quick estimates. "Seeing where my package was, even at 2 a.m., gave me so much peace of mind," Ahmed, one client, said.

No move is ever just right. There will inevitably be problems, such as packages being late, bad weather, and delays at customs. What makes Universal Relocations unique is how they deal with those times.

Akash moved from Bangalore to Dallas, and one of his boxes got there late. He says, "I didn't even know it. They called before I knew it and had it sent out right away. It's not often that honest."

The company does not avoid problems because they have full-time escalation teams and customs experts who fix them quickly and professionally. "We know things go wrong," Sai says. "What counts is how we react."

The next step for the business is to open an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will help them continue to grow in the Middle East. But growth isn't just about getting bigger; it's also about staying true to the things they've always believed in, like care, honesty, and relationships.

Anu says, "We've always thought that we're moving people, not just their stuff. We still think that way about everything we do."

From its humble beginnings in Chennai to its position on three continents around the world, Universal Relocations has never lost its personal touch. Not only do they move things, but they also help people start new lives by being there for them every step of the way.

Go to https://www.universalrelocations.com to find out more about them.

