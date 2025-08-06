The IPL 2026 trade window is active and it is time for franchises to make key decisions in onboarding their desired players before the next auction. So far, there have been several speculated moves and one among them is Sanju Samson going to Chennai Super Kings. A report earlier in Cricbuzz confirmed that the India National Cricket Team and Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batter has attracted interest from Chennai Super Kings, although no formal communication to bring him on board was made by the five-time champions. However, a report has stated that the Rajasthan Royals are unwilling to trade away their captain. IPL 2026 Trade Window Dates, Rules, Top Rumours and All You Need To Know.

According to the Times of India, the 30-year-old is set to remain with the Rajasthan Royals amid reports of interest from other franchises. The report by senior journalist Gaurav Gupta quoted a source who said, "RR have decided not to trade Samson or any of their players for now. Samson is very much a part of the Royals' set-up and the undisputed captain of the team." Sanju Samson was earlier retained by Rajasthan Royals for a massive sum of Rs 18 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2026 Trade Window: After KKR, CSK and RR Reportedly Interested in KL Rahul.

However, the 30-year-old had a disappointing outing in a campaign riddled with injury in IPL 2025. The right-hander scored 285 runs in nine appearances, scoring just one half-century. An abdominal injury kept Sanju Samson out of action for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 for a number of matches and in his place, Riyan Parag stepped up as captain. Rajasthan Royals had a difficult campaign in IPL 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins in 10 matches.

