PRNewswire

London [UK], June 23: On the final day of IGF London 2025, spiritual leader and ISKCON monk Gauranga Das delivered a profound address at Taj St. James' Court, urging global leaders and changemakers to reimagine progress through the lens of Dharma, cultural wisdom, and inner balance.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* Spiritual leader Gauranga Das urges a return to purpose-driven living, cultural humility, and inner well-being in a world dominated by material success and digital stress

"Indians across the world are having immense impact in terms of Artha or economy. I stand here to testify that Indians also have a powerful role to play in the transformation of Dharma."

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens in Red Amid Weak Global Cues Due to Middle East Tensions; Sensex Trades at 81,731, Nifty at 24,907.

Defining Dharma as "Samaan" - the principle of respect - he addressed the deepening crisis of digital addiction, loneliness, and anxiety. "We have a huge problem. Globally, 230 million are addicted to social media. In Bharat alone, 70% of teenagers spend seven hours daily online. One in seven people around the world is suffering from mental health issues."

Sharing his own transformative journey--from an IIT Bombay student to a spiritual teacher--Gauranga Das offered a deeply personal reflection: "I went to IIT in the same batch as Sundar Pichai. Years later, we met, and he said, "You look younger than me." I replied, "You deal with Google, which creates stress. I deal with God, who releases stress."

Highlighting the extraordinary impact of the Indian diaspora, Gauranga Das noted: "Today we have 36 million Indians globally. Almost 16 million NRIs, 20 million of Indian origin. Out of the Fortune 500 companies in America, 22 are led by Indian CEOs who employ 1.7 million people and represent a net worth of $1 trillion. More than 60% of hotels in America are owned by Indians, and 72 out of 650 US unicorns are led by Indians."

He closed with a tribute to India's spiritual heritage: "I never imagined I'd wear saffron. But the Geeta changed my life. Our Vedic tradition is an ocean of wisdom, and I'm proud to be part of a movement from technology to transcendence."

Gauranga Das' remarks were a part of three-day forum that convened business leaders, policy thinkers, and cultural icons, reminding the world that in forging global partnerships, spiritual and cultural grounding remains essential.

The forum forms part of IGF London 2025. With over 100+ speakers, 1000 participants, and events across iconic venues in London, IGF London 2025 encompasses a spectrum of topics - from technology and trade to culture and commerce. This year's edition marks a powerful milestone - a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark 2015 visit to the UK, and the two nations have finalised the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement. IGF London is the first major international platform to celebrate and analyse this historic achievement, unlock new opportunities that emerge from its conclusion, and shape the next phase of UK-India collaboration.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

#IGFLondon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716121/IGF_London.jpg

London - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/5381470/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)