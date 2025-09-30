VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: TV9 Festival of India, Presented by Hero Splendor and Mobility Partner HMD Human Mobile Device. The other main sponsors include, Special partners, Lyra Women's Wear and, Philips Home Appliances, Healthcare Partner Sarvodaya Healthcare, Green Energy Partner, GAIL, Taste Partner, Everest, Style Partner, Macho Hint. The associate sponsors including Hamdard Foods India, Polo Elevators, Eveready, SBI, Adani Ambuja Cement, Smart Bazaar, Sudhakar Gasoleen, I Ads & Events, JSW Paints and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water.

The TV9 Festival of India kicked off with a high-energy live performance by Bollywood duo Sachet-Parampara at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The festival starting from September 28 to October 2, 2025 has turned New Delhi into a vibrant hub of culture, music, and spirituality. Attendees are experiencing India's rich heritage through live performances, lifestyle exhibitions, art corners, workshops, culinary delights, and Delhi's tallest and most intricately designed Durga Puja pandal.

Visitors experienced the vibe of Kolkata and described the surroundings as the "mini Kolkata" in Delhi, with the combination of rituals, Dhak drums, and cultural performances creating an electrifying ambience. During the five day festival, people will get a chance to enjoy live concerts, high-energy Dandiya nights with DJ Sahil Gulati (Sept 29), DJ D'Ark (Sept 30), and DJs Viola and DJ Japs (Oct 2), and a special Shaan live concert on October 1. Besides this, TV9 Festival of India witnessed prominent political leaders such as Shri Piyush Goyal, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Shri Manoj Tiwari, who attended the event on the first day.

Speaking about the role of partners in making the festival a success, K Vikram, Chief Operating Officer, TV9 Network, said, "We are delighted to be back with the five day cultural event - TV9 Festival of India. This event will play a crucial role in giving a glimpse of vibrant diverse Indian culture and to make this event successful, our partners and sponsors play a key role. Their support helps us bring a mix of tradition, modern entertainment, and fun, giving everyone a memorable experience to the visitors. With their continued support, we will continue to treat our audiences with bigger stages, more exciting performances, and a wider range of activities"

The TV9 Festival of India 2025 promises something for everyone, from cultural enthusiasts and music lovers to families seeking immersive experiences. Visitors can enjoy free entry to the Lifestyle Expo from 10 AM to 6 PM daily, while concert and Dandiya tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

