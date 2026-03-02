Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the unfulfilled promise of providing 2 lakh jobs in Telangana, alleging that the youth declaration has turned out to be bogus and Congress has upheld the meaning of deception and betrayal.

In a post on X, Kavitha Kalvakuntla said it has been two and a half years since Congress promised that if elected, 2 lakh jobs would be given on the very first day.

"@RahulGandhi ji, give two lakh jobs. It has been two and a half years since you promised that if Congress was elected, 2 lakh jobs would be provided within one year." she posted.

She also questioned whether Gandhi hears the anguish of unemployed youth who trusted the party's promise.

"As you come to Telangana, do you not hear the anguish of the unemployed youth who trusted your promise?" she asked.

She further alleged that the youth who stood as the stepping stones for the party to come to power are now being suppressed when they demand jobs.

"You have crushed the hopes and aspirations of the youth who stood as stepping stones for your party to come to power, and when they demand jobs, they are being suppressed through police action. The Youth Declaration has turned out to be bogus, there is no job calendar and Congress has upheld the meaning of deception and betrayal," she said.

Concluding her post, she said, "Rahul ji, this is the land where struggles are born. Stand by your promise. Ensure the implementation of the promise to fill 2 lakh jobs."

The criticism comes as unemployment continues to be a major issue in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress high command on Sunday held a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, sources said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were present in the meeting.

The names of candidates are likely to be announced within the next two days. (ANI)

