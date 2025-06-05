VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: In a world that underestimates the strength of the blind, Sita Kumari, a young girl from the remote area of Bihar, has emerged as a symbol of resilience, and success. Born blind into a family of daily wage workers, raised in poverty with harsh words that she would never succeed.

Where the world saw limits, The Battle for Blindness Foundation saw potential. When Sita's spirit was at its lowest, the Foundation stepped in with financial aid, empathy, and belief. They provided her with free food, accommodation, financial support, emotional counselling, and consistent mentorship. They gave her the tools and courage to redesign her destiny.

With just 10% vision, Sita cleared her 10th-grade exams and, in 2023, cracked the SSC MTS (Staff Selection Commission - Multi-Tasking Staff) exam on her very first attempt. This national-level exam selects candidates for central government roles across India, Sita is now preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission exam and training for the International Para Olympics. She dreams not only of serving her country through civil service but also of representing India on the global stage as a para-athlete.

"She's not just challenging the limits set for her--she's paving the way for others to rise. Sita's story reminds that ability is not about sight, it's about vision," says Ram Kumar, Founder of The Battle for Blindness Foundation.

Ram Kumar has dedicated himself to creating lasting social impact for the visually impaired, especially blind girls abandoned or neglected by their families. With deep roots in a patriotic family from Begusarai, Bihar, and early dreams of serving in the armed forces, Ram redirected his passion toward social change after moving to Delhi. Despite facing significant hardships and struggles in supporting blind individuals, he remained committed. His early experiences working with NGOs gave him deep insight into the challenges faced by visually impaired girls across India. It helped him recognize the urgent need for focused support. Today, through his Delhi-based Foundation, he provides them with a free stay, food and the tools to live with dignity and independence.

A Call to Action

Sita's story is a powerful reminder that every blind child deserves a chance to shine. The Battle for Blindness Foundation invites individuals, corporates, and institutions to join hands in this journey of transformation. Together, let us light the way for thousands more like Sita.

About The Battle for Blindness Foundation

The Battle for Blindness Foundation is a registered non-profit organization working towards empowerment of blind and visually impaired individuals from marginalized sections of society. It is dedicated to provide holistic support and inclusive development.

The Foundation's multifaceted programs and campaigns:

- Educational Support by providing financial assistance, scholarships, digital tools, braille books, and school/college supplies.

- Free Accommodation and Nutritious Meals for students preparing for competitive exams or skill development.

- Career & Employment Guidance for competitive exams such as SSC, BPSC, and bank jobs to equip them for employability.

- Mentorship and Motivation: One-on-one support, inspirational talks, counselling, academic mentorship, and confidence-building sessions from trained professionals.

- Mobility & Life Skills Training with specialized programs for mobility, orientation, and adaptive life skills.

- Sports and Para-Athletics with identification, promotion and support of talent in blind sports for national, international competitions including the Para-Olympics.

- Essential Relief & Support by distributing groceries, hygiene kits, and basic necessities to blind individuals and their families living in poverty.

Through these interventions, the Battle for Blindness Foundation aims to restore dignity and build an inclusive world where every blind individual is seen--not for their disability, but for their potential.

https://battleforblindness.org/

https://battleforblindness.org/campaign/groceries-for-the-blind

