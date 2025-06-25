BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: CookieRun India, the popular mobile game developed by Devsisters and published by KRAFTON India, has announced its first-ever brand collaboration, teaming up with the iconic FMCG brand Orion to roll out a nationwide campaign that merges the nostalgic delight of Orion ChocoPie with the vibrant, whimsical world of CookieRun. This strategic collaboration is designed to blend the charm of a timeless treat with the thrill of mobile gameplay, creating an immersive, cross-platform experience for Indian consumers of all ages.

At the heart of this strategic partnership are limited-edition Orion ChocoPie packs, featuring exclusive CookieRun India-themed designs. Created to be collectible and visually vibrant, these packs aim to stand out on shelves and evoke both a sense of childhood nostalgia and modern-day gaming culture.

Starting June 24th in-game, players can participate in a special ChocoPie Pet event, collecting 'ChocoPie Jelly' and exchanging it for an exclusive, limited-edition pet. Each special pack also contains a unique redemption code that unlocks free in-game crystals, encouraging consumers to engage across both retail and digital platforms. Adding a competitive twist, CookieRun India is also hosting a smartphone giveaway contest: players who score 15 lakh points or more during the campaign period stand a chance to win one of 35 smartphones, blending fun, skill, and real-world rewards in one high-stakes gaming experience.

Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, said, "This collaboration goes beyond co-branding--it's about merging cultural nostalgia with today's mobile-first lifestyle. ChocoPie is an iconic part of growing up for many in India, and CookieRun India brings that emotional memory into an interactive, digital format. These limited-edition packs are aimed at engaging both loyal Orion ChocoPie fans and a new generation of mobile gamers, offering something nostalgic and fresh in one irresistible package. We're excited to create a playful and rewarding ecosystem where real-world treats unlock virtual adventures."

Mr. Minwoo Kim, CEO, Orion Nutritionals India, added, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with CookieRun India, an exciting step that brings Orion ChocoPie into the imaginative world of mobile gaming. Through this partnership, we're reimagining how fans experience that joy, blending the comforting taste of Orion ChocoPie with the exciting adventure of CookieRun India! It's exciting to witness ChocoPie as a digital treat in a game loved by millions. We truly hope that this partnership becomes a memorable part of every player's journey."

Bringing it all together is a QR code printed on the special-edition Orion ChocoPie packs, enabling direct download or login access to CookieRun India--making it easier than ever for curious snackers to jump into the action. This seamless integration of physical packaging with digital rewards is part of KRAFTON India's broader effort to create engaging phygital experiences. By turning everyday consumer touchpoints into portals for play, and linking them to a snack that holds deep emotional value, the collaboration taps into both sentiment and curiosity, reshaping how players interact with their favorite titles both online and offline.

By combining collectible packaging, gamified rewards, and QR-powered engagement, the CookieRun India x Orion ChocoPie collaboration stands as a leading example of how brands can connect with India's digital-first generation, merging sweet nostalgia with the thrill of gameplay in a way that's fresh, fun, and unforgettable.

