New Delhi [India], August 14: Finlatics, one of India's fastest-growing profitable edtech start-ups, is reshaping the education landscape by focusing on affordable and experience-driven upskilling. With a program completion rate nearly six times the industry norm, the company is carving a niche for itself through a unique blend of flexibility, relevance, and practical exposure.

At the heart of Finlatics' success lies its distinctive approach, integrating experiential learning with live industry projects tailored for college students. From top B-schools to elite engineering institutions, the programs have found resonance across a wide student base eager to acquire skills that complement classroom learning.

Dr. Shegorika Rajwani, a senior mentor for Finlatics programs, noted, "The impact of our programs is rooted in our unique delivery method. We merge live interactions, personalized mentoring, and accessible pre-recorded content with real-world projects that students genuinely enjoy and engage with." She added, "What sets us apart is the complete adaptability, students decide when to begin, take academic breaks without penalties, and have the option to extend their timelines. Even our sessions and mentoring adapt to their schedules."

To ensure consistent quality and depth, Finlatics invites leading faculty members and industry professionals with significant domain experience to facilitate the programs. This commitment to domain relevance over traditional academic prestige underscores their dedication to practical learning.

Currently offering courses in areas like Financial Markets, Investment Banking, Risk Management, Data Science, Machine Learning, Market Research, and the increasingly relevant Generative AI, Finlatics is steadily expanding beyond its financial stronghold into tech and marketing education.

Commenting on the company's trajectory, Founder Nisant Mohta shared, "Our goal isn't to compete with traditional academic college programs but to complement them. We work in sync with the formal education system, enhancing student preparedness for placements or higher studies. For us, it's all about delivering meaningful value to the students who trust us."

Taking a view of the company's new market research program, Lokesh Patil from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, commented, "Throughout the program, I gained deep insights into building a structured approach to assess business models and growth potential, as well as looking at startup pitch decks. It has helped me enhance my analytical thinking, business acumen, and financial evaluation skills. I'm grateful to Finlatics for this enriching experience and looking forward to applying what I have learned in real-world scenarios."

Speaking about her experience after completing the Finlatics Financial Analyst Program, which combines financial markets and investment banking, student Ananya Sivasubramaniam commented, "I just wrapped up an insightful two-month journey with Finlatics, where I had the opportunity to explore and learn across two key verticals: Investment Banking and Equity Market Analysis.

Over the course of the program, I worked on seven case-based projects that deepened my understanding of Private equity fund setup and exit strategies, DCF valuation and founder profiling, Customer Lifetime Value & CAC-based modelling, and Portfolio analysis and reconstruction. I also took part in trading simulations on BSE500 stocks, applying theoretical concepts to market conditions, a hands-on experience that really sharpened my market instincts. Live sessions, shared resources, and continuous mentorship played a huge role in enhancing my knowledge of equity instruments, private equity strategy, and overall financial markets. Grateful to Finlatics for curating such an engaging and practical experience. Special thanks to Dr. Shegorika Rajwani and the team who guided me throughout."

In May 2025, Finlatics launched its newest Generative AI program - a much-talked-about domain. Reviewing the live project, Atharva Shinde, a student, commented, "Over the past weeks, I've deep-dived into the world of Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Neural Networks, and the practical development of AI-powered chatbots. This hands-on experience has helped me explore how cutting-edge AI is transforming industries through intelligent automation and document processing. This journey has sharpened my understanding of how Gen AI is revolutionising how we interact with data, documents, and digital systems."

In a significant move toward global outreach, the company recently soft-launched its suite of programs in Malaysia. The early reception has been promising, with students from leading Malaysian institutions expressing strong interest and participation. This expansion marks Finlatics' first foray into Southeast Asia, signaling its readiness to take its experiential learning model beyond Indian borders. With the same core principles of flexibility, real-world relevance, and hands-on exposure, Finlatics aims to replicate its success internationally. If the enthusiastic response in Malaysia is any indication, Finlatics is well on its way to becoming a global name in the future of education.

