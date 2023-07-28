GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28: Frontline Schools in Tamil Nadu have set remarkable world records, showcasing dedication and collaboration across various fields. From environmental conservation to wellness, literature, and art, their achievements inspire others. Records include creating seed balls for reforestation, performing yogasanas on chairs, presenting simultaneous literature reviews, crafting intricate kirigami models, and participating in large-scale Dot-to-Dot drawing. These accomplishments set world records with Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records, which reflect the school's commitment to holistic development and fostering innovation.

Dr. A.K.Senthil Kumar, Ambassador-Asian Records Academy, Stated that Frontline Schools achieved a remarkable feat, setting a world record for "Most Participants making Seed Balls Simultaneously for 1 Hour" With 4462 participants, including three generations, they aimed to support the Green Mission Tamil Nadu. Using 14 seed varieties, the participants created an astonishing 1 million seed balls. These seed balls were handed over to the Forest Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, contributing to reforestation efforts and promoting biodiversity. Seed balls play a crucial role in environmental conservation. The event showcases the power of collaboration across generations, emphasizing that environmental responsibility lies with everyone. These seed balls symbolize a greener future, inspiring similar initiatives globally. Together, let's create a sustainable legacy and preserve our planet for future generations, he further pointed out.

P.Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager, India Records Academy, detailed that in a groundbreaking display of innovation and wellness, 469 participants have set a new world record for the "Most Participants Performing Yogasanas on a Chair Simultaneously" by performing 45 Yogasanas in 15 Minutes 30 Seconds. The participants showcased their flexibility and balance as they performed yogasanas while on chairs, a unique and unprecedented feat. This achievement highlights the importance of introducing yoga to children, promoting physical and mental well-being, improving focus and concentration, and instilling healthy habits from a young age. By setting this record, the participants have demonstrated the limitless possibilities of incorporating yoga into everyday life, inspiring others to explore new avenues of wellness, he further praised.

Rakshitha.R, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, pointed out that, in an awe-inspiring celebration of literature and critical thinking, 1225 students have achieved a remarkable world record for "Most Participants Presenting a Written Review of a Literature Simultaneously". I am glad that each student diligently selected a book from their school library, immersed themselves in its pages, and meticulously crafted a review exceeding 150 words. This monumental effort aimed to enhance the students' Language Skills (LSRW) and foster a love for reading. This record-breaking event underscores the immense importance of reading at a young age, as it nurtures imagination, expands knowledge, and cultivates a lifelong passion for learning. I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of the School Management for this brilliant attempt, she further said.

P.Rudhini, Co-ordinator, Frontline Millennium School, pointed out that in a breathtaking display of creativity and teamwork, 1445 participants have achieved a phenomenal world record for "Most Participants Making Kirigami Models Simultaneously". Kirigami, the art of paper cutting and folding, was taught to the students, who meticulously crafted the kirigami models. Their collective efforts resulted in an astounding total of over 14450 exquisite kirigami pieces. This record-breaking feat not only showcased the beauty and precision of kirigami but also emphasized the importance of nurturing craft skills among students. By setting this record, the participants have demonstrated their dedication to craftsmanship and their ability to create art on a grand scale, she further detailed.

M.Rani, Co-ordinator, Frontline Millennium School, stated that in an extraordinary demonstration of artistic flair and concentration, 957 participants have secured a remarkable world record for "Most Participants Dot-to-Dot Drawing Simultaneously”. With 140 different dot-to-dot drawings provided to the children, each student, on average, crafted unique artworks in just 25 minutes and resulted in 5742 drawings. This achievement underscores the importance of nurturing drawing skills among children from a young age, as it enhances creativity, hand-eye coordination, and cognitive development. By setting this record, the participants have celebrated the power of imagination and teamwork, proving that art knows no bounds and can inspire the world, she further detailed.

Dr. K.Sivasamy, Correspondent, Frontline Schools, detailed that in a thrilling spectacle of coordination and camaraderie, 2084 participants have achieved an exhilarating world record for "Most Participants Playing Catches with Plastic Balls Simultaneously”. With an astounding 20,840 balls in motion, the event lasted for 5 minutes of non-stop fun and excitement. By setting this record, the students have shown that unity and playfulness can create unforgettable moments and inspire others to come together for shared experiences, he further stated.

As the festival of accomplishments unfolds, Frontline Schools continue to inspire with their remarkable world records, paving the way for even more extraordinary achievements.

