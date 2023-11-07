New Delhi, November 7: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified on Tuesday that it was not organising any event purportedly named 'Jashn-e-Roshni', as is being circulated on various social media platforms. PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa' Ahead of Diwali 2023, Urges People to Share Selfie With India-Made Products and Local Workers on NaMo App.

The image being shared on social media has not been issued or approved by FSSAI, the food safety regulator posted on its X timeline.

The clarification came after many social media users accused FSSAI of linking the festival Diwali to an Urdu term.

