VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Future Netwings Solutions Private Limited has confirmed commitment to ensuring the resilience of its operations and service continuity to ensure that the customer satisfaction can be maximized.

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What is the Purpose of Future Netwing's Business Continuity Policy?Future Netwings's Business Continuity Policy is designed for the purpose of establishing a framework that enables the company to be prepared for any disruptions to its operations. This policy essentially enables the organization to anticipate and prepare for any disruption that can affect the critical network, IT infrastructure, and service delivery capabilities.

Future Netwings Solution is a provider of AI-enabled, end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions, making operational stability an important part of its objectives. This policy also follows the international ISO 22301:2019 standard and creates an environment to protect the people and the reputation of the company, while also supporting value-creating activities.

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What Does the Business Continuity Policy Apply To?Future Netwings Solutions's Business Continuity Policy applies to all key units at the organization, including the business units, contractors, and employees. It also includes all service lines such as Data Centre Designs, Network Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, IT/OT Integration, and so on.

The policy's scope also extends to all critical information assets, physical facilities, and technology platforms that are crucial to delivering services to all customers.

Future Netwings's Commitments Expressed Through the Business Continuity PolicyThe Business Continuity Policy has been a representation of Future Netwings's commitment towards:

- Maintaining a policy that suits the organization's purpose and strategic direction.

- Providing a framework for devising and maintaining business continuity objectives.

- Meeting legal, regulatory, contractual, and other applicable requirements.

- Committing to the continual improvement of the organization's resilience.

Enhanced Business Resilience at Future Netwings with the Business Continuity PolicyWith effective measures, Future Netwings has ensured that the Business Continuity Policy is maintained with accountability and responsibilities. Thus, with the support of a proper structure, training initiatives, and strict adherence to compliance, Future Netwings aims to ensure that this policy strengthens organizational resilience.

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