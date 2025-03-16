Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday visited the Navi Mumbai airport site, which is almost ready for the operations.

"Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today--a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India!" Gautam Adani wrote on Instagram, sharing visuals from his visit to the airport.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Will Complete 5 Years As Punjab CM; Drugs, Corruption 'Biggest' Problems, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Adani Group earlier hinted that it plans to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport in the first half of 2025.

The Navi Mumbai airport took a monumental step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test in December 2024.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Domestic Help Raped by Employer in Bangur Nagar of Goregaon, Accused on the Run.

The greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously.

The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases. Once complete, the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

In the initial phase, it is implementing a passenger capacity of 20 MPPA and 800,000 tons per annum of cargo handling capacity.

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. It also signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. The already operational airport in Mumbai is also an Adani airport.

According to the Adani Group website, the conglomerate "forayed into civil aviation with a vision to leverage its rich experience of building stellar infrastructure in transforming Indian airports."

According to its website, Adani airports now handle 25 percent of passenger footfalls and 33 percent of India's air cargo traffic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)