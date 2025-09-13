PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13: GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, has been ranked the top CBSE school in the city in the prestigious C-Fore School Rankings 2025. The school secured 1209 points out of 1450 in the Co-educational Day School category, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence, innovative pedagogy, and holistic development.

The rankings, released by C-Fore - India's pioneer in school evaluation for the past 24 years, assess educational institutions across key parameters such as academic reputation, faculty competence, infrastructure, leadership, and student outcomes. GD Goenka's leading position underscores its consistent efforts to foster a nurturing and dynamic learning environment for students.

In the ICSE curriculum category, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar, leads with 1224 points, followed by City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar, with 1208 points. The All Boys' and Girls' Day School categories are led by La Martiniere Boys' College (1200 points) and Loreto Convent Day School (1182 points), respectively.

The remarkable journey of GD Goenka Public School is closely associated with its Chairman, Sarvesh Goel - a visionary entrepreneur, film producer, and educationist, whose passion for progressive learning has driven the institution's success. His leadership reflects a rare blend of business acumen and a deep commitment to social impact. Commenting on the school's achievement, Sarvesh Goel said,

"This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our faculty, students, and parents who have embraced innovation, discipline, and compassion in education. At GD Goenka, we are not just preparing students for exams; we are shaping responsible global citizens, equipped to lead with empathy and excellence."

Beyond academics, Sarvesh Goel is a passionate advocate of fitness and wellness, a philosophy he actively incorporates into student life. His leadership has extended to community engagement and health awareness initiatives, with one of the flagship events being the Lucknow Run Half Marathon. Under his guidance, the marathon has grown into a prominent event encouraging youth and adults alike to adopt healthier lifestyles. He further added, "Education must inspire life-long learning and personal growth. We are proud that our students excel academically while also pursuing sports, arts, and social initiatives. Our aim has always been to nurture their potential and prepare them for a meaningful tomorrow."

He is currently driving the 7th Edition of the Lucknow Run Half Marathon, scheduled for 2nd November 2025, which has become a beacon of healthy living. The marathon reflects his unwavering belief that physical well-being is an integral part of education. "We want our students to learn the value of perseverance, discipline, and resilience - not only in classrooms but also through sports and fitness," he remarked. Through this initiative, Sarvesh Goel has successfully transformed the narrative around wellness, making it an essential part of the school's culture.

GD Goenka's curriculum embraces a balanced approach, combining academic rigor with extracurricular pursuits. The school's success in competitions such as the Youth Olympics, where its boys' Futsal team emerged champions, exemplifies its commitment to nurturing leadership and teamwork.

Recently, the school also hosted Times Eduverse 2.0, bringing together over 120 students from classes 1 to 12 to showcase their creativity and knowledge through competitions in writing, painting, and quizzes. These initiatives highlight GD Goenka's holistic approach, encouraging students to explore their talents while building self-confidence.

The top ranking in the C-Fore School Rankings is a milestone that confirms GD Goenka's position as a leading educational institution in Lucknow. With Sarvesh Goel's forward-thinking approach and emphasis on balanced development, the school is poised to expand its offerings further, integrating advanced technology and global collaborations into its academic framework.

Looking ahead, the school aims to set new benchmarks in education by strengthening its focus on experiential learning, mental well-being, and community outreach. "Our journey is far from over. We are committed to creating spaces where students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally," Goel emphasized.

As GD Goenka Public School celebrates this achievement, it remains a shining example of how visionary leadership, academic excellence, and holistic development can come together to transform lives and communities.

