Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vanguard Hedge Fund, a subsidiary of the renowned financial consultants Vanguard United Investment Consulting, has expanded its operations to India this year. The firm focuses on long-term investment plans in stocks of international corporations that operate in all 5 continents and currently manages global portfolios worth more than 14,000 crores. In India, Vanguard Hedge Fund aims to invest 640 crores to help Indian companies raise over 16,000 crores in funds from investors based in the European Union and United States.

Founder George Kobiashvili believes that the Indian market has tremendous potential and deserves much more FDI to maintain its pace of growth. Reducing this gap is an important mission for Vanguard Hedge Fund, as the firm hopes to establish and grow its operations in the country.

Vanguard Hedge Fund comprises a team of experts and experienced professionals who specialise in helping companies secure capital from investors across the world, particularly from USA and UK. Their services are designed to help clients raise the funds they need to fuel their growth and achieve their business goals. Last year, the firm's investments exceeded 1 Billion USD, and is currently valued at 1.7 Billion USD. In 2021, Vanguard Hedge Fund opened satellite branches in New York and Amsterdam. The expansion to Mumbai is part of their global growth plan.

"The Indian market has incredible potential and is also not very saturated at this point in time. There is a massive scope for foreign financial institutions to help Indian companies and start-ups raise capital from global investors. That is why we think this is a great time for Vanguard Hedge Fund to expand to India. Our office is set up in the heart of BKC, and we are excited to work with diverse firms to help them secure funds that will fuel their growth!" says George Kobiashvili, CIO and President Economist, Vanguard Hedge Fund.

We are a Financial Consultancy for Capital Fundraising from the USA and UK. Vanguard United Investment Consulting is a team of experienced professionals who specialise in helping companies secure capital from investors based in the United States and the United Kingdom. Our services are designed to help our clients raise the funds they need to fuel their growth and achieve their business goals.

