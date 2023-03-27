Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur, a leading business school in India, is now accepting applications for its 4-year BBA programme. Prospective students who aspire to become business professionals and seek international exposure can register now for BBA at SCMS Nagpur via SET 2023, as SET applications are closing on 12th April.

Under the leadership of Director - Dr Sameer Pingle, SCMS Nagpur has developed a comprehensive BBA programme that provides industry exposure and experiential learning. It prepares students to solve complex business problems. The programme's blend of classroom learning and real-world experience, including internships and global immersion programs, ensures that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's business world.

Also Read | #WATCH | Flight Service from Amritsar to Gatwick, England Has Been Started. This Will Open … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

SCMS Nagpur's BBA programme offers a range of unique benefits, including an amazing campus life with on-campus events and fests, clubs and committees, blended learning, international exposure, and an industry-relevant curriculum. The school has signed MoUs with many companies such as Wipro, Reliance, and HDFC Bank, providing opportunities for students to work on live projects and gain practical experience.

The placement record of SCMS Nagpur is impressive, with many students securing placements in top companies. Students were placed in reputed companies like Amazon, ICICI Bank, and Infosys, with the highest salary package, offered to be INR 7.5 LPA. The placement process at SCMS Nagpur is designed to match the aspirations of the students with the requirements of the recruiters. The placement team works closely with the industry to understand the latest trends and requirements. This helps them design the curriculum and provide relevant training to the students. The placement cell also provides pre-placement training, including resume building, group discussions, and mock interviews, to ensure that the students are well-prepared for the placement process.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen for Winning Gold at Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023.

Students can look forward to gaining international exposure through the school's global immersion programmes. The school also organises various guest lectures, industry visits, and workshops to provide students with insights into the latest industry trends and challenges.'

SCMS Nagpur's BBA programme has been carefully designed to meet the needs of today's business world, and with its excellent placement record, it is an excellent choice for students seeking a career in business management. Don't miss this opportunity - register now for SET 2023 before applications close on 12th April.

For more information, please visit https://scmsnagpur.edu.in/.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)