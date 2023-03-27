New Delhi, March 26 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medals at the Boxing World Championships. In a tweet, he said, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal". Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold Medal in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Defeats Australian Opponent By Split Decision in Final.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lovlina Borgohain

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal. pic.twitter.com/KjsHEozoQJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

Congratulating Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships to win a gold in 50 Kg light flyweight category, he tweeted: "Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions".

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nikhat Zareen

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/PS8Sn6HbOD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

Both Zareen and Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. While Zareen won the gold in the 50 kg category, Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75 kg category. Nikhat Zareen Clinches Gold Medal in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Beats Vietnamese Opponent 5-0 in Final.

Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to claim India's third gold in the tournament before Lovlina Borgohain won the summit clash against Australia's Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).