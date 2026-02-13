VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: At a time when loneliness is increasingly recognised as a growing public health concern, Gurugram-based startup GetCompanion has officially launched in January as a technology-enabled platform designed to restore meaningful human connection through safe, structured companionship.

Founded by Shradha Chaturvedi, a Master's in Health Management, Policy and Law from Erasmus University Rotterdam and Co-Founder of GCC accounting firm ISSC. GetCompanion is built on a simple but powerful belief: humans fundamentally need other humans.

Rapid urbanisation, migration, nuclear families, remote work, and digitally driven lifestyles have reduced meaningful face-to-face interactions. GetCompanion seeks to bridge this growing emotional gap by offering accessible companionship at affordable rates, while simultaneously creating flexible employment opportunities for trained professionals across cities. The platform is currently available digitally across India, with in-person services expanding city by city.

The launch comes amid growing global discussions around social isolation and emotional disconnect in urban life. The platform draws inspiration from the Harvard Study of Adult Development, the world's longest-running study on happiness (begun in 1938), which consistently finds that strong relationships are the most important predictor of long-term well-being.

GetCompanion serves individuals between the ages of 18 and 90+, offering discreet and judgment-free companionship via: Private chat, Audio and Video calls and Verified in-person visits (currently available only in Gurugram)

What truly sets the brand apart is its structured and verified in-person companionship service, offered at an accessible price point to help bridge the emotional void created by the absence of meaningful human presence in modern life. Users can book companions for a range of everyday needs--whether as a sports partner, walking or trekking companion, dinner companion, hospital visit support, or simply someone to spend quality time with. The concept is both fresh and relevant, addressing a fundamental societal need: restoring genuine human interaction in an increasingly fast-paced and digitally driven world.The service addresses diverse needs, including academic stress among youth, burnout and relationship pressures among professionals, and emotional isolation among senior citizens.

"Loneliness today is not about being alone -- it's about not being heard," said Shradha Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of GetCompanion. "While the world is moving toward AI-driven companionship, we believe that emotional well-being requires real human presence. Technology can enable connection, but it cannot replace empathy."

GetCompanion is not a dating app and operate under strictly non-sexual framework and follows comprehensive safety protocols. All companions are police-verified and behaviour-trained. For in-person visits, identity verification and address validation are mandatory of customers to ensure security and accountability.

Mr Paresh Vaish, a resident of DLF Magnolias in Gurugram states that "In the past month, GetCompanion has supported my 91-year-old father by reading to him, managing his routine and medicines, and keeping me updated regularly. They've also assisted with airport pickups and hospital visits for my family. It gives me peace of mind knowing someone dependable is present when I can't be."

For more details you can reach out to us at www.getcompanion.in

