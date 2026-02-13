Friday the 13th Movies To Re-Release on Every Friday the 13th in 2026 Across the US? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Regal Cinemas has launched a year-long theatrical event dedicated to the Friday the 13th franchise, capitalising on a rare 2026 calendar that features the maximum possible three "unlucky" Fridays. In partnership with horror authority Fangoria, the theatre chain is screening five classic instalments of the slasher series across February, March, and November. Friday the 13th Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes and Spooky Instagram Posts To Share on This Infamous Date.

‘Friday the 13th’ Movies Return to the Big Screens

The 2026 calendar year is a standout for horror enthusiasts, as it is one of the few years where Friday the 13th occurs three times: in February, March, and November. Regal is branding itself as the exclusive headquarters for "Jason-thusiasts" by scheduling screenings to align exactly with these dates.

‘Friday the 13th’ Movies To Re-Release on Every Friday the 13th in 2026 Across the US

The event kicked off today, February 13, with a double feature of the original Friday the 13th (1980) and Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981). Tickets for all screenings in the series are priced at a promotional rate of USD 7.99.

Schedule

The marathon continues next month and concludes in late autumn, focusing on the most iconic chapters of the Jason Voorhees lore:

March 13: A double feature of Friday the 13th Part 3 presented in its original 3D format and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

November 13: A standalone finale screening of Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.

To enhance the experience, Regal is establishing its 16-screen theatre in Crystal Lake, Illinois, as a "pilgrimage site" for the year, offering specialised branding for fans visiting the coincidentally named location.

The Part 5 Controversy

One notable omission from the lineup is 1985’s Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. Regal explicitly addressed the move in its announcement, stating the film was "purposefully omitted" out of respect for the franchise's legacy. It’s Friday the 13th and Also Jason Voorhees’ Birth Date, So of Course, the Internet Is Going Wild With Funny Memes, Jokes and Eerie Posts.

The decision refers to the film's controversial "fake Jason" plot twist, which remains a point of contention among fans. By skipping the fifth chapter, Regal is sticking to the "canonical" Voorhees storyline. The theatrical revival comes at a busy time for the franchise; A24’s highly anticipated prequel series, Crystal Lake, is also slated to debut on Peacock later this year, marking a significant resurgence for the brand after years of legal delays.

