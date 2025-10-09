VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Getepay, a leading payment aggregator based in Jaipur, has announced the launch of 'Vega', its indigenously developed payment Switch, designed to empower banks, payment service providers, and merchants with seamless, scalable, and secure payment capabilities. Certified by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Getepay Vega represents a significant leap forward in strengthening India's digital payment ecosystem and advancing the country's financial inclusion mission. The launch event was inaugurated by renowned actor Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai.

Built for banking excellence, Vega is a future-ready payment switch that connects banks and financial partners effortlessly, enabling them to manage high transaction volumes with unmatched reliability and speed. The platform delivers real-time digital payments, automated reconciliation and settlement, and intelligent merchant management, simplifying the end-to-end payment lifecycle. Its microservices-based architecture ensures continuous scalability, resilience, and adaptability, making it ideal for institutions seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure without disruption.

One of Vega's defining strengths is its seamless connectivity across partner networks, allowing banks to integrate and manage multiple payment modes through a unified gateway. Supporting instant transaction routing and processing, Vega eliminates traditional system bottlenecks and enables millions of payments to be processed in under a second, even during peak usage periods. Its built-in capabilities for real-time settlement, reconciliation, and reporting significantly reduce operational complexities while enhancing accuracy and transparency.

With its regulatory-compliant foundation, Vega adheres to NPCI guidelines and Indian banking standards, ensuring end-to-end security and reliability. Its rapid deployment framework enables banks and financial institutions to go live quickly, reducing induction times and accelerating digital transformation journeys. The platform's merchant management suite further empowers financial organizations to efficiently onboard, monitor, and manage merchants while maintaining complete control and visibility over transaction flows.

Pravin Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Getepay, said: 'Vega is a proud moment for all of us at Getepay. It's not just a technological leap, it's a bridge for millions of micro and small entrepreneurs who are powering India's economy. With Vega, we aim to simplify digital payments for banks and merchants alike and enable every corner of Bharat to participate in the digital revolution.'

The Vega Advantage lies in its ability to offer operational efficiency while reducing infrastructure overheads. By leveraging microservices, real-time analytics, and a highly secure architecture, Vega provides a robust foundation for the next phase of India's digital growth, helping banks stay ahead of evolving payment trends while ensuring scalability and compliance at every step.

Getepay is a Jaipur-based payment aggregator founded by Pravin Sharma committed to simplifying digital payments for businesses of all sizes. By combining innovation with inclusivity, Getepay aims to make financial empowerment accessible to every entrepreneur, powering the vision of a Digital Bharat. Getepay has raised more than $8 million over multiple funding rounds. Its last funding round, was led by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, alongside investors including Hyderabad Angels, ITI Growth Fund and DBR Ventures. The funds will be used to strengthen product development, expand merchant acquisition, and scale its digital payments infrastructure nationwide.

