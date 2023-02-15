New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Munitions India on Wednesday said the company received orders for more than 10 lakh multi-mode grenades for Indian Armed Forces and over Rs 3,000 crore of orders for exports.

Ravikant, Chairman and Managing Director, Munitions India, said, "We have got orders for more than 10 lakh multi-mode grenades for Indian Armed Forces and over Rs 3,000 crore of orders for exports."

The company told ANI during the Aero India, where various domestic firms and entrepreneurs visited the event on Wednesday.

The five-day Aero India show began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13.

Today at the event, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the pavilions of domestic defence firms and interacted with entrepreneurs. He urged them to focus on cutting-edge research to meet the need for niche technologies and high-end manufacturing as per international standards.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Zambian counterpart Ambrosa Lufuma on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Rajnath Singh also met with Italian Minister of State for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Glad to interact with the Italian Minister of State for Defence, Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru." (ANI)

