Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 31: GIBS Business School is pleased to announce that GIBS has secured its NBA & AIU Accreditation for the PGDM Program. This is the first time that GIBS receives this recognition for its Academic Excellence, Learning Outcomes, and the Commitment to developing future Management professionals.

This accomplishment cements GIBS' rank among top Business Schools in India thanks to their Quality Management, Innovative Teaching-Learning Processes, Research Activities, Industry-Driven Subjects, and the overall development of the students.

A Benchmark of World-Class Learning

NBA accreditation is among the most respected recognitions in higher education. It is awarded only to institutions that meet the highest standards in:

* Outcome-based education aligned with international benchmarks

* Transparent and robust academic systems

* Research, innovation & entrepreneurship culture

* Student-centric learning and career readiness

* Strong corporate and global exposure

The NBA certification confirms that GIBS' PGDM program nurtures industry-ready leaders equipped with analytical skills, critical thinking, innovation mindset, and ethical leadership.

A Learning Ecosystem Beyond Conventional Classrooms

Reflection on the most recent accreditation demonstrates the positive learning ecosystem that has taken shape at GIBS Business School. GIBS education extends beyond the traditional borders of the classroom. The school fosters an ecosystem of learning by providing various spaces that encourage experiential learning as well as interaction and contemplation. The campus offers a range of state-of-the-art learning facilities including academic infrastructure and tech-enabled classrooms. Well-designed learning spaces are geared towards student exploration and independent thinking as well as the constructive development of leadership.

The PGDM Program at GIBS is complemented with a unique and complete Academic Architecture with:

* Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship (IRE) School

* CPMP - Finishing School for Personal Mastery

* School of AI, Mindvalley (School of Happiness & Mindfulness) & SIDR

* Leadership development, case methodology & field-based learning

* International exposure programs and expert mentorship

This unique system of education ensures that students attain growth Mentally, Professionally, and Spiritually to equip them for highly rewarding careers in the Corporate World and in Entrepreneurship.

Corporate Relevance and Strong Placement Support

Having earned NBA accreditation confirms GIBS's sustained emphasis on employability, corporate integration, and experiential learning. The-supported placement cell facilities are significant. GIBS offers.

* Corporate training from CEOs and top industry leaders.

* Internships, live projects, and career-mapping workshops.

* Skill development and industry-recognized certifications.

* Collaborating with over 260 recruiting firms and mentors.

The culmination of conclaves, career readiness workshops, guest industry representatives, immersion activities, and mock interviews streamlines students' confidence and understanding of the job and entrepreneurial market.

A Leadership Vision Committed to Quality & Innovation

The NBA milestone is a confirmation of the vision and leadership GIBS has demonstrated over prolonged periods. The institution believes in the transformative impact of education that promotes competence and character in building purposeful, confident, ethical, and resilient professionals to prepare them for the future.

Some of the leadership's key attention areas included

* Enhanced quality of scholarship and pedagogy

* A future-oriented curriculum and collaboration with industry

* Educational Technology enhanced and outcomes-based learning

* A student-centric institutional culture

The NBA accreditation is a result of the vision to foster excellence and the dedication of the faculty with the administration, students, and alumni working together with the corporate world.

What NBA Accreditation Means for Students, Parents & Employers

The NBA recognition reinforces GIBS' PGDM program as one of the most trusted management qualifications available today. It ensures:

* Higher credibility and national & global recognition

* Enhanced career acceptance and industry confidence in graduates

* Strong value for higher studies and global mobility

* Assurance of academic quality and continuous institutional improvement

For students, this accreditation ensures they are graduating from a program evaluated by one of the industry's strictest quality frameworks -- dramatically increasing the value of their education and professional trust.

A Continued Journey of Excellence

Following the NBA accreditation for the PGDM program, GIBS is set to strengthen its academic and developmental initiatives even further. The institution will continue to invest in:

* Technology-enabled and experiential learning environments

* Research, innovation & entrepreneurship ecosystems

* International collaborations, exchange programs & global faculty

* Career advancement initiatives, corporate alliances & alumni partnerships

NBA certification marks a milestone -- but also signals the beginning of the next phase of academic elevation and global expansion for GIBS.

AIU Accreditation: National Equivalence & Global Academic Recognition

In addition to the NBA accreditation, GIBS Business School has earned the most recent accreditation from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), which further validates the academic quality of the institute's PGDM program. Based on the AIU recognition, the two-year full-time PGDM program is deemed to be equivalent to an MBA issued by an Indian university. This recognition is an endorsement of the program's academic quality, structure, learning outcomes, and overall academic rigor.

Consequently, this recognition enhances the PGDM graduates' opportunities to pursue higher studies, including Ph.D. programs, both in India and internationally, and it increases their prospects for university, employer, and international institution placements. The AIU accreditation is recognition of GIBS' alignment with the accepted academic standards of the country and GIBS' dedication to upholding educational quality.

Overall, the accreditations from the NBA and the AIU strengthen GIBS' PGDM program as a credible management program of the future, one that embodies academic and professional flexibility, recognition, and enduring value to graduates and other stakeholders.

About GIBS Business School, Bangalore

Perhaps one of the most exemplary innovation-focused business schools in India, GIBS Business School -- recognised as a Top Business School in Bangalore - is located in Bengaluru. GIBS is renowned for its PGDM program, and together with a unique learning ecosystem, global academic affiliations, excellent placement assistance, and modern facilities, the program is transformed. GIBS prepares its students for the rapidly changing business environment and teaches students to become ethical leaders, innovators, and world changers.

