Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31: GIBS Business School has emerged as a shining star in the realm of business education, basking in the glory of its top rankings in the esteemed Times of India B-School Survey 2023. With a trailblazing reputation, GIBS has clinched the title of the 4th Best Emerging BBA Institute for Placements across India and proudly holds the position of the No. 1 Emerging B School in the bustling city of Bangalore. Furthermore, it has made its mark by securing the 10th position in the ranking of the Best Emerging BBA Institutes in the India.

This achievement stands as a witness to the institution's commitment to providing world-class education and holistic development, paving the way for GIBS students to forge successful careers in the corporate and entrepreneurial world. GIBS Business School is not only about imparting knowledge but also nurturing talent, with dedicated faculty, accomplished alumni, and supportive industry partners playing pivotal roles in these milestones.

The prestigious Times of India B-School Survey 2023 has lauded GIBS Business School for its exceptional placement record for BBA graduates. The institute's industry-oriented training and robust partnerships with leading organizations have resulted in outstanding career opportunities for its students, making it the go-to choose for young aspirants seeking thriving careers in the corporate realm.

We are absolutely proud and honoured to be recognized as one of India's top emerging BBA institutes for placements by the esteemed Times of India B-School Survey 2023 for BBA program, said an elated Ritesh Goyal, the Managing Director. This outstanding accomplishment is a witness to the hard work, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence exhibited by our students, faculty, alumni and industry partners. It inspires us to aim even higher and create a transformative learning experience for our students.

Beyond academic brilliance, GIBS Business School prides itself on nurturing well-rounded individuals, fostering leadership skills, critical thinking, and a strong sense of social responsibility. With a mission to prepare students for the dynamic and competitive global business landscape, GIBS equips them with the necessary tools to thrive.

The success of GIBS Business School can be attributed to its student-centric approach and innovative teaching methodologies. The institute's faculty comprises distinguished academicians and industry experts who bridge the gap between theory and practice, imparting practical knowledge and insights that resonate with the real world.

The robust alumni network at GIBS plays a vital role in mentoring and guiding current students, sharing invaluable industry experiences, and opening doors to lucrative career opportunities. Strong relationships with industry leaders have led to internships, live projects, and campus placements with reputed companies.

The management at GIBS extends heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, industry partners, and the larger community for their unwavering support and trust. This outstanding recognition in the Times of India B-School Survey 2023 serves as a motivating force for the institute to elevate its standards and achieve greater heights of excellence in the years to come.

For more information about GIBS Business School and its programs, please visit their official website: www.gibs.edu.in

Nestled in the vibrant city of Bangalore, GIBS Business School is renowned for its commitment to quality education, innovative teaching and industry-relevant programs. As a prominent player in the field of business education in India, GIBS is devoted to producing well-rounded professionals and GIBS is considered one of the best business schools in India.

At the core of GIBS's offerings lies its esteemed Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program. Carefully crafted to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of business and management, this program blends theoretical knowledge with practical exposure to prepare students for success in the dynamic corporate landscape.

The BBA curriculum at GIBS encompasses a wide array of subjects, ranging from fundamental principles of management to specialized areas such as marketing, finance, human resources, and entrepreneurship. This diverse and industry-oriented approach ensures that students gain a holistic perspective on business functions, enabling them to make informed decisions and contribute effectively to future organizations.

Distinguished faculty, comprising seasoned academicians and industry experts, enrich the learning experience by bridging the gap between theory and practice. GIBS fosters a vibrant learning environment that encourages active participation, critical thinking, and collaborative learning.

Moreover, GIBS emphasizes the development of essential soft skills, leadership qualities, and ethical values, molding students into well-groomed individuals ready to take on leadership roles. The institute maintains strong ties with the corporate world, facilitating internships, live projects, and industry interactions that provide practical exposure and networking opportunities.

