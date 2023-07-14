ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: GIBS (Goyal Institute of Business Studies) successfully hosted the highly anticipated Enchainer-2k23, a national-level Under Graduate (UG) management fest, on July 12th, 2023. The event took place at the GIBS Campus in Bengaluru, attracting exceptional students from esteemed universities and colleges across the country.

Enchainer-2k23 was a platform for UG students to showcase their skills and talents, fostering healthy competition, camaraderie, and networking opportunities. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation and provided a vibrant environment for young minds to engage in various competitions and activities.

The fest featured an array of competitions, each designed to test participants' abilities in different management domains. Here are the winners and runners-up from each category:

INVESTMENT ODYSSEY (Finance):

· Runner-up: Team Dark Knight Rises from Don Bosco College

· Winner: Team Joker from ISME

MARKETING MAVERICKS (Marketing):

· Runner-up: Team Super Girl from Christ University Bannerghatta Campus

· Winner: Team Superman from Christ University, Central Campus

HR CHRONICLES (Human Resources):

· Runner-up: Team Blackadam from Presidency College

· Winner: Team Super Girl from Christ University Bannerghatta Campus

RUSH INTEL (Business Quiz):

· Runner-up: Team Justice League from St. Joseph's Evening College

· Winner: Team Flash from Seshadripuram College

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Business Plan):

· Runner-up: Team Blackadam from Presidency College

· Winner: Team Superman from Christ University, Central Campus

JOKER'S PUPPETRY SHOWDOWN (Mad Ads):

· Runner-up: Team Dark Knight Rises from Don Bosco College

· Winner: Team Joker from ISME

HEROIC HARMONIES (Solo Singing):

· Runner-up: Team Aquaman from Jyothy Institute of Commerce and Management

· Winner: Team Catwoman from Christ University Yeshwanthpur Campus

RHYTHM REVOLUTION (Solo Dance):

· Runner-up: Team Suicide Squad from Swami Vivekananda Rural First Grade College

· Winner: Team Robin from Rajaji Nagar Parents Association College

JUSTICE BEATS (Group Dance):

· Runner-up: Team Vendetta from T John College

· Winner: Team Harleyquinn from Bishop Cotton Women's Christian College

SUPER SLEUTHS (Beg, Borrow, Steal):

· Runner-up: Team Aquaman from Jyothy Institute of Commerce and Management

· Winner: Team Superman from Christ University, Central Campus

DEFYING STYLE BOUNDARIES (Fashion Show):

· Runner-up: Team Twoface from St. Aloysius Degree College

· Winner: Team Man of Steel from New Horizon College, Marathalli

BOSS BATTLES (Best Manager):

· Winner: Team Supergirl from Christ University, Bannerghatta Road Campus

CAPED CONVERGENCE (All Rounder):

· Winner: Team Krish from Jain University

The Overall Trophy for Enchainer-2k23 was awarded to Christ University, Central Campus, for their outstanding performance across various competitions.

Enchainer-2k23 provided an excellent opportunity for students to enhance their management skills, network with industry professionals, and learn from their peers. GIBS is proud to have hosted such a successful event that showcased the immense talent and potential of UG students.

The organizing committee of GIBS UG Enchainer-2k23 extends heartfelt gratitude to all the participating institutions for their enthusiastic involvement. The event would not have been possible without their support and active participation.

GIBS Salutes Participating Colleges for their Remarkable Contribution to the Success of UG Enchainer-2k23

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your enthusiastic participation in the GIBS UG Enchainer-2k23 event. Your college's presence and active involvement played a significant role in making the fest a grand success. We appreciate the dedication and commitment shown by the students, faculty, and staff from the following colleges:

Bishop Cotton Women's Christian College, Christ Academy, Christ University BGR, Christ University CC, Christ University YC, Don Bosco College, ISBR, ISME, Jyothi Institute of Commerce and Management, Krupanidhi College Kormangala, New Horizon College Marathalli, Patel Institute, Presidency College, Seshadripuram College Main, SSMRV, St. Claret College, St. Francis College Kormangalla, St. Josheph Evening College, St. Joseph University, Swami Vivekananda Rural First Grade College, T. John College, BMSCCS, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, and St. Aloysious Degree College.

Your college's active participation, enthusiasm, and competitive spirit added vibrancy and excitement to the event, creating an atmosphere of learning, camaraderie, and healthy competition. We were thrilled to witness the exceptional performances and talents displayed by your students throughout the various competitions and activities.

We hope that your students had a memorable and enriching experience at Enchainer-2k23, and that they were able to establish valuable connections and gain insights that will benefit them in their future endeavors.

Once again, we express our sincere appreciation for your college's valuable contribution to the success of Enchainer-2k23. We extend our best wishes to your college and its students for their future endeavors, and we eagerly look forward to hosting you again in the upcoming editions of the event.

GIBS: The Epitome of Excellence Among Top PGDM / BBA Colleges in Bangalore

GIBS stands as a shining example among the top PGDM colleges in Bangalore. With a distinguished reputation and a commitment to delivering quality education, GIBS has earned its position among the top 10 PGDM colleges in the city. Offering a comprehensive BBA program in Bangalore, GIBS provides students with a strong foundation in business and management.

GIBS is also affiliated with Bangalore University, ensuring that students can pursue BBA admission from a reputable institution. The university affiliation adds value to the program and provides students with a solid academic framework.

As one of the best PGDM (MBA) colleges in Bangalore, GIBS has garnered praise for its commitment to academic excellence and industry-oriented curriculum. It has emerged as a top business school in Bangalore, nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs.

With its high-quality faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and industry partnerships, GIBS has secured its position among the top MBA/PGDM colleges in Bangalore. The college offers seamless PGDM admission in Bangalore, ensuring a smooth process for aspiring students.

GIBS believes in affordable education, and its PGDM course fees in Bangalore are structured to provide value for money. The institution also offers a top BBA course in Bangalore, making it the go-to destination for students seeking the best BBA BBA college in the city.

For those aspiring to join the ranks of successful management professionals, GIBS stands tall as one of the top PGDM/MBA colleges in Bangalore. With its commitment to excellence and holistic development, GIBS continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow.

In summary, GIBS is a prestigious institution that stands as a testament to excellence among the top PGDM colleges in Bangalore. With its outstanding BBA program, affiliation with Bangalore University, and reputation as one of the best PGDM (MBA) colleges in the city, GIBS continues to shine as a top business school in Bangalore. With seamless PGDM and BBA admissions, affordable course fees, and a commitment to academic excellence, GIBS is a trusted choice for students seeking a rewarding education experience in Bangalore.

