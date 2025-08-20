Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 20 (ANI): Businessman and columnist Suhel Seth has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Gift City in Gandhinagar, describing it as "a gift to the world" and highlighting its transformation from its concept stage.

Recalling his meeting in 2008 with the prime minister, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, Seth said, "I remember in 2008 when I had a meeting with the then Chief Minister, who is our Prime Minister today, Narendra Modi, he talked about Gift City and it was in the form of a book. And today what I'm seeing is a gift to the world."

GIFT City is a global financial and technology hub that offers single-window clearances and approvals under one umbrella. It provides a plug-and-play infrastructure for businesses seeking unparalleled accelerated growth.

Seth emphasised the city's infrastructure and facilities, calling it "truly a world-class centre for finance, for services."

"I was privileged to see an underground tunnel which houses all the service backup, whether it's portable water, whether it's sewage, underground tunnel five-kilometer long going to go up to 16, cooling of the entire city from one particular location so that people don't have to invest in air conditioning," he said in a self made video after he visited the Gift City.

According to Seth, Gift City now hosts "some of the finest financial institutions in the world."

He noted that the city integrates residential, commercial, and social spaces, providing opportunities for professionals.

"I'm delighted that today we have a situation where young people can come to work, they can actually walk to work, where residences, the social milieu and commercial ventures nestle alongside each other. And this is the India of the future," he said.

Seth concluded by attributing the project's progress to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"One thing that Narendra Modi has done is given India not just a vision for the future, but able to execute, implement, inspire and aspire," he said. (ANI)

