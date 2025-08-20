Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's brother and actor Faissal Khan shocked everyone when he issued a statement declaring that he is severing all ties with his brother and their family. He later held a press conference on Monday (August 18) where he made many more shocking revelations about his family. He also alleged that Aamir Khan had an affair with British journalist and writer Jessica Hines. Not just that, Faissal claimed that he has an illegitimate son named Jaan with her. Amid this, an old interview statement of Jessica Hines reacting to her and Aamir's affair rumours has surfaced online. ‘Signing Amount INR 4 Lakh Mila Tha’: Faissal Khan Reveals He Was Approached for ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2008, Says Brother Aamir Khan Stopped Him Fearing He Might Spill Family Secrets (Watch Video).

What Did Faissal Khan Reveal About Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines?

Several clips from Faissal Khan's explosive press conference have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the actor could be seen slamming his family member for being disloyal in their relationship. He said, "Jab mai ane family se naraaz hua tha, tab maine ek letter likha tha. Kyonki family se bohot pressure aaraha tha shaadi karne ke lie mere aunty ke saath. Nikhat ki teen baar shaadi hui hai. Aamir ki Renna se shaadi hui, phir unka divorce hua. Unka relation tha Jessica Hines ke saath jinke saath unka illegal baccha bhi hai, out of wed lock." He also claimed that the actor was living with Kiran Rao at that time.

Faissal Khan on Aamir Khan’s Alleged Relationship With Jessica Hines

Faisal Khan (Aamir Khan’s brother) is seen in this video allegedly claiming about an affair & child involving Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines. Shocking if true. pic.twitter.com/5UoIRzXt0L — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) August 19, 2025

Translations? "I wrote a letter in which I wrote how each family member is. Nikhat, got married three times. Aamir got married to Reena and then got divorced. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he also has a child out of wedlock."

What Did Jessica Hines Say About Her Alleged Relationship With Aamir Khan?

For the uninitiated, in 2005, Aamir Khan was embroiled in a controversy related to his personal life. According to a 2005 Stardust magazine report, the Bollywood superstar was in a live-in relationship with Jessica Hines. The magazine also claimed that the actor has a child out of wedlock named Jaan. It was said that the duo met during the shooting of the 1998 film Ghulam. The article further claimed that after learning about the pregnancy, the actor asked Jessica to go for an abortion. But she decided to do it and raised the child on her own.

Jessica, who is widely recognised for her book Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me during an interview with News 18 was questioned about her relationship with Aamir Khan. Her response was, "Id rather not discuss that." Faissal Khan Confirms Brother Aamir Khan Has Child out of Wedlock With British Journalist.

Aamir Khan’s Work Front

Aamir Khan recently made a comeback on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. According to reports, he is next starring as a biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. He is also producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's upcoming film, Lahore 1947.

