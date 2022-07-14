Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raksha Bandhan is the most awaited occasion in India which celebrates the beautiful bond of love between brothers and sisters. Siblings make an effort to nurture the relationship and make special efforts for each other. Raksha Bandhan holds a lot of emotional value and is celebrated by multiple generations in one household.

However, the Indian diaspora scattered across the globe miss out on celebrations and often have to spend Raksha Bandhan without their siblings. GiftstoIndia24x7, the premium gifting portal which has been touching lives for more than 20 years, makes a sincere endeavour to fill up this emotional void.

Working with the aim of spreading smiles across miles, it extends this strong hand of support and enables non-residential Indians to send Rakhi to India and gifts in a click. Gifts and rakhi threads sent by sisters to their brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan have a great sentimental value. GiftstoIndia24x7 takes the concept of gift packaging a notch higher and ensures a premium opening experience for the receiver. On receiving and unboxing the gifts, the brothers will be able to feel the intensity of emotions and love the sister wanted to convey on Raksha Bandhan despite being miles away.

GiftstoIndia24x7 offers the greatest curated collection of Rakhi designs you will find online. Featuring more than 1000 Rakhi designs, the e-gifting portal has emerged as a one-stop destination for Rakhis. Considering the varied tastes of the customers, GiftstoIndia24x7 presents a wide repertoire of Rakhi designs where you will find traditional rakhis featuring om, swastika, rudraksh designs and more. It also features trending rakhi threads with quirky, contemporary designs and even bracelet rakhis. The collection also includes superhero, LED or cartoon rakhis designed for children. There are also exclusively designed special rakhi and lumba sets for bhaiya and bhabhis.

The categorization based on various tastes and budgets enables the customers to explore various options on the website and make their choice as per their requirements. GiftstoIndia24x7 values the needs of customers and offers rakhi threads that suit every kind of budget. Their luxury rakhis made up of American diamonds, pure silver and real pearls fall in the higher price range while the exclusive rakhis are reasonably priced. Featuring subtle yet spectacular designs, the budget rakhis fall within an affordable range.

Apart from rakhi designs, the portal also presents rakhi accompanying options like puja thali, chocolates, dry fruits, roli chawal, metal coin and more. Just like sending rakhi threads, exchanging gifts is also a common tradition associated with Raksha Bandhan. GiftstoIndia24x7 presents to you a spectacular range of Rakhi gifting options for various age groups of brothers, sisters, bhaiya bhabi and even little ones. The gifting options include bags, perfumes, apparels, personal care items, special hampers, dry fruits, chocolates and more.

On being asked how the gifting portal caters to such a wide range of customers, Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7.com says, "Our curation team performs in-depth research to understand various gifting requirements of people. They brainstorm, source and present varied Rakhi gifting options that make celebrations special." GiftstoIndia24x7 makes a sincere effort to empower the local artisans and designers from every nook and corner of India by identifying them and bringing their supreme craftsmanship to the forefront. The team procures a variety of rakhi designs from these local artisans, recognizes their talents and motivates them to hold on to their age-old craft in days to come.

GiftstoIndia24x7 has all your Rakhi gifting requirements covered at every step. It also has special same-day delivery options for flowers, cakes, rakhis, chocolates and dry fruits even for Raksha Bandhan. Each of the centres of the gifting portal has the capacity to dispatch almost 2000 orders per day. The 24x7 customer service of the gifting portal takes care of all the delivery-related queries and the trusted delivery agents make sure that the Rakhis and gifts are delivered in India right on time. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes sure that distance does not dampen the spirit of Raksha Bandhan and enables its customers to celebrate the occasion with a difference.

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India's premier gifting platform especially curated for the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and midnight delivery options. The e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 3000+ locations in India. The platform boasts of 24x7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

