Mumbai, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the Jammu division.

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 exams can check their results on the official site of JKBOSE. REET Admit Card 2022 Expected to Release Tomorrow At reetbser2022.in; Check Details Here.

The JKBOSE Class 10th result is now available on jkbose.nic.in and jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE Class 10 result direct link.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Click on the 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2022' link on the homepage

Enter the roll number and other details

Your JKBOSE Class 10 exam result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the JKBOSE Class 10th examination were conducted from March 29 to April 16. Candidates can check their JKBOSE Class 10th result using their roll number and other details.

For more details, students can check the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

