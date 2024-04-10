Health Presso

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 10: A historic gathering of global bariatric surgery leaders is set to take place in the idyllic setting of Goa, India, from April 17th to 21st, 2024. The MGB-OAGB International Club's 7th Annual Consensus Conference, in partnership with Apollo Hospitals, Goa Medical College, Obesity & Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI), ARIS, and the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association (CRSA), marks the first major assembly following two groundbreaking developments: the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's endorsement of bariatric surgery and the release of crucial guidelines from IFSO and the MGB-OAGB Club. This pivotal event presents a unique opportunity for surgeons and researchers to consolidate global experiences and shape the future of weight loss surgery.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Temples To Open Doors for Devotees Soon, Know Dates and How To Register on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.

Dr Arun Prasad, Organizing Chairman and President of the MGB-OAGB Club, enthusiastically sets the tone, stating, "This conference marks a watershed moment. It's the first assembly since the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's resounding approval of bariatric procedures. Our guidelines, published alongside IFSO, redefine the landscape. With the recent endorsement of bariatric surgery and the publication of these crucial guidelines, we have a golden opportunity to establish best practices and elevate patient care standards worldwide. Goa becomes our crucible for global experiences."

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of international faculty members - pioneers who have revolutionized MGB OAGB surgery on a global scale. Surgeons and healthcare professionals will have the invaluable chance to learn from and network with these distinguished experts.

Also Read | Peter Higgs: A Fundamentally Modest Physicist.

The conference offers a rich learning experience, catering to surgeons and dietitians at various stages of their careers.

* April 19th features certification courses in MGB OAGB surgery, encompassing specific programs for both dietitians and doctors. Surgeons can participate in a dedicated certification course, while a cadaveric course on Laparoscopic and Robotic MGB OAGB surgery provides hands-on training.

* April 20th & 21st mark the Main Conference, featuring:

* Abstract-based presentations and video sessions showcasing cutting-edge research and surgical techniques.

* Recognition for outstanding research through best paper awards.

* Engaging panel discussions and debates fostering stimulating exchanges of ideas.

* The much-anticipated publication of consensus guidelines, shaping the future of MGB OAGB surgery.

With confirmed faculty from across the globe - representing the USA, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and India - the conference promises a truly international perspective. This diversity of expertise and cultural exchange will significantly enrich the academic experience for participants.

About MGB-OAGB International Club

The MGB-OAGB International Club is more than an organization; it's a movement. Comprising leading surgeons, researchers, and healthcare professionals, we're committed to advancing bariatric surgery. Excellence isn't a destination; it's our compass, guiding us toward better patient care and surgical practice.

For more information and registration details, visit the Conference Website: https://www.mgb-oagb-goa.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Health Presso. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)