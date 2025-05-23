BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23: On May 23rd, 2025, the Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) of Gurugram and Rome Business School (RBS), Italy, announced the signing of a strategic partnership aimed at elevating research, innovation, and academic excellence. This collaboration marks a significant step toward building a more dynamic, resilient, and globally integrated higher education ecosystem, aligning with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP emphasizes the importance of international collaboration, innovation, and interconnectedness to develop a high-quality, globally competitive education system that benefits students, faculty, and society at large.

The partnership introduces several key initiatives designed to foster mutual growth and open new avenues for academic and professional development. Among these, the collaboration will offer joint and dual certification programs that provide Indian students enrolled in GRMI's Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management (PGDRM) with international exposure and recognition. Specifically, aspiring risk management professionals will have access to an International Masters and dual certification, with specialization options in vital fields such as Finance, Supply Chain Management, Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, and Innovation. Notably, these programs will be accredited by the International University of Valencia (VIU) in Spain, adding significant value and credibility for the participants.

Beyond certification programs, the partnership aims to facilitate active knowledge exchange and joint research initiatives. This includes the promotion of collaborative research projects between faculty members of both institutions, creating opportunities for innovative scholarship and shared expertise. Faculty exchange programs are also envisioned, providing educators with valuable international experience and perspectives, which will, in turn, enrich the learning environment for students.

Furthermore, the collaboration emphasizes encouraging global mobility. Student and faculty exchange programs will be established to foster cross-cultural understanding, facilitate international exposure, and promote academic diversity. These initiatives will prepare students to thrive in a globalized workforce and help faculty stay abreast of international best practices.

Capacity building and skill development will remain a core focus of this alliance. Both institutions will share insights, expertise, and best practices to strengthen educational infrastructure, enhance curriculum design, and prepare students more effectively for the demands of the global economy.

This partnership particularly benefits GRMI's PGDRM program by providing enhanced learning opportunities through RBS's international master's and dual certification offerings. It signifies a new chapter of cooperation between the two institutions, centered on mutual growth and expanding opportunities for students and faculty alike.

Overall, this collaboration exemplifies how strategic international alliances can catalyze academic excellence and research. It also aligns with the NEP's vision to develop India's higher education institutions as globally recognized centers of learning. Through these joint efforts, both institutions aspire to create a robust platform for global education, advancing India's standing in the international academic community and ensuring future-ready graduates equipped to excel in an interconnected world.

About Global Risk Management Institute, Gurugram GRMI is a pioneer in the domain of risk management education in India and is committed to creating an improved ecosystem for risk-intelligent & sustainability-aware professionals. GRMI, an initiative by Mr. Subhashis (Founder & Dean), Prof. Madhu Vij (President) and Mr. Jayant Palan (Co-Founder & Director), delivers a first-of-its-kind, fulltime one-year classroom program - Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management ('PGDRM') based out of its campus in Gurugram, India. One of the significant milestones of GRMI's PGDRM program has been 97% placement of its ~300 alumni enrolled so far in reputed consulting organizations like E&Y, PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, Grant Thornton, and large global and Indian corporations like Accenture, Pepsi Co., Tata Communications, Fortis Healthcare, and others. GRMI's is an authorized Industry Implementation partner under the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC). MEPSC operates under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The programme delivered by GRMI is approved under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and its curriculum is reviewed in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework developed by the Government of India. The skill sets delivered by GRMI align to the aim of the "Skill India Mission" which is to spread skilful education and are also categorized as "Future Skills", an initiative supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. About Rome Business School, Italy

RBS is a private institution offering MBA and Master's programs, both on-campus and online, as well as executive education. It has a global presence with students from over 160 countries. RBS's International Online MBA ranks the top 3 in Italy, 63rd in the world, and 23rd in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and is the top 3 Business School in Italy according to international rankings (QS World University Ranking).

